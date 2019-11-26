Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A living wage for council

EDITOR: Given that Santa Rosa City Council members are paid only $800 a month for close to a 40-hour work week (or just $5 an hour — less than half our state’s minimum wage), I fully understand Julie Combs’ need to resign from the Santa Rosa City Council after seven years of impressive service.

We get the government that we pay for, which is why government salaries in Sonoma County cities are equal to or better than what private industry pays. Except for our city council members who, because of compensation, are almost always pensioners, independently wealthy or those with self- serving motives.

In Sebastopol, City Council members work 60 hours a month for $300, which means that young and working-class citizens cannot afford to run for office. My proposal a few years ago to pay them the same $20 hourly wage that our lowest-paid city worker receives went nowhere.

If Santa Rosa paid council members $70,000 annually (less than half of what Sonoma County supervisors earn), it would add just 0.03% to the city’s $122 million yearly budget. A small price to pay to transform city management from a near-voluntary position for the wealthy to a living-wage meritocracy.

JONATHAN GREENBERG

Sebastopol

Trade deals and climate

EDITOR: Your editorial concerning Donald Trump’s revision of the NAFTA agreement was positive and informative (“House should pass North American trade agreement,” Nov. 19). However, the issue of the environmental impact was glossed over.

I think that many American companies have been incentivized to move their manufacturing operations to developing countries where wages are low and environmental enforcement is minimal.

Two questions need to be asked: Since NAFTA, a Republican-inspired program that Bill Clinton championed, was ostensibly designed to reduce illegal immigration by shoring up the Mexican economy, why hasn’t the Mexican economy recovered enough after 25 years and the infusion of hundreds of billions of dollars to have had an effect on illegal immigration? Could it be that most of that money went to a few individuals?

The other question is why, now that climate change has accelerated to the point of becoming the new normal, do we persist in making trade deals with countries that have few, if any, environmental restrictions? If climate activists could focus on the contributions of millions of tons of carbon belched into the atmosphere that is directly linked to global trade agreements instead of whining about plastic straws and incandescent light bulbs, I think more people could be convinced of the urgency of finding a solution to the problem.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

The bottom line

EDITOR: What I fail to understand is, why the attention to Ukraine and the Bidens?

The present holder of the Oval Office encouraged a foreign agent to investigate an American citizen. It doesn’t matter that the targets were the Bidens, although the rationale is plain enough.

Soliciting action by a foreign agent to investigate any American violates the oath of office. The present office holder stated: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” An individual may not accept or hold a position in the government of the United States or the government if he advocates the overthrow of our constitutional form of government.