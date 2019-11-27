McManus: Mick Mulvaney has the answers

A long list of aides to President Donald Trump could have appeared in the House impeachment hearings to defend his efforts in Ukraine, especially since the president insists everything he did was “perfect.”

Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, rattled off their names when he testified: Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland testified, and the address list on his emails backed him up.

But Trump told his lieutenants to refuse the House Democrats’ requests. Even if he thinks the rules were unfair, it suggests a lack of confidence in his own case.

The president said he’s thinking about sending Congress a written statement, but given his bottomless record of dishonesty it wouldn’t be worth the paper his lawyers wrote it on.

Of all the missing witnesses, though, Mulvaney stands apart.

Aside from Trump and his freewheeling lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Mulvaney knows the most about the attempt to muscle Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden and other Democrats.

It was Mulvaney, witnesses said, who organized the “unofficial channel” of envoys who negotiated with Kyiv: Sondland, Perry and special envoy Kurt Volker.

It was Mulvaney who cut Bolton and his staff out of the negotiations, and ignored their objections to the politically motivated probe, to the point that Bolton denounced the machinations as a “drug deal.”

It was Mulvaney who carried out Trump’s order to block nearly $400 million in congressionally mandated military aid to Ukraine in July. The aid was released only after Congress began to investigate in September.

It was Mulvaney who set up the now-infamous July 25 telephone call when Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and a debunked conspiracy theory from the 2016 election.

And in a scandal where Republicans have complained about a lack of firsthand witnesses, it was Mulvaney who worked next to the Oval Office and talked with the president almost every working day.

Other administration officials were not as central. Pence was briefed on the scheme, one witness said, but it’s not clear what he did. Pompeo will be remembered for his shameful decision to abandon his ambassador in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, when Giuliani and his clients demanded she be removed.

As for Bolton, he has signed a lucrative book deal that he seems to consider a higher priority than assisting an impeachment investigation.

But Bolton wasn’t running these negotiations. The man in charge was his rival for Trump’s favor, Mulvaney.

That made sense. The political-dirt-for-weapons effort was “a domestic political errand,” one of Bolton’s top former aides, Fiona Hill, testified. The National Security Council staff and the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, in contrast, were “involved in national security foreign policy. And those two things had just diverged.”

Mulvaney’s management of the “irregular channel” helps explain, in retrospect, his disastrous news conference on Oct. 17, when he injudiciously acknowledged a quid pro quo. He had been in the middle of the major decisions, and wanted to defend them.

“I was involved with the process by which the (military aid) money was held up temporarily, OK?” he said.