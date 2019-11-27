Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

The ‘old norm’

EDITOR: With the first soaking rains of the season expected this week, it looks like we can put another frightening and destructive fire season in the rearview mirror. But lest you are new to the area or short of memory, remember it was just last February that floodwaters rose to the doorknobs in downtown Guerneville, forcing evacuations and damaging 3,000 buildings in the county.

And while it is natural to be shocked by the floods and fires that have devastated our state recently, it is hardly new. California has been pummeled by natural disasters for millennia.

Take the Great Flood of 1862. Heavy November snow blanketed the West from Idaho to the mountains above L.A. Then warm rains came. The resulting flood created a lake from Redding to the Tehachapi. Thousands of people drowned. Sacramento was under 7 feet of water for two months.

Fires and floods are devastating, but disasters will come, and some will be totally out of our control. (Earthquakes anyone?)

We need to think prevention, be smarter about where and how we build and be open to adapting.

TODD SMOOT

Sonoma

Trump should testify

EDITOR: Throughout the House impeachment hearings Donald Trump’s GOP and right-wing media defenders complained that the evidence against Trump is hearsay. Democrats rebutted this by pointing out that the administration has refused to allow several officials with firsthand knowledge of events to testify and withheld thousands of documents relating to the inquiry.

The administration’s response is that they don’t want to dignify the “witch hunt” or weaken executive privilege by cooperating, but is there anyone on the planet naïve enough to believe that? You can bet your life that if testimony or a release of documents would provide clear exculpatory evidence that Trump is innocent of the charges being considered against him, he would authorize them in a heartbeat.

Still, I have a better idea for Republicans. Trump has said that “he has the best words,” “a very, very large brain” and “one of the great memories of all time.” So why not have him appear before the House committee and the American people under oath and use those best words, large brain and perfect memory to explain why the Democratic impeachment case is a hoax.

Come on, Mr. Trump. You have nothing to hide, right?

MIKE BEAVERS

Santa Rosa

Transit and survival

EDITOR: Those who fail to recognize the value of SMART and the development of local mass transportation, while claiming costs are over the top and that SMART isn’t financially self-sustaining, might consider this:

Roads, highways and “feeways” are extremely expensive to build and maintain. Do they pay their way? Are they self-sustaining? The answer is obvious. These systems are needed for transport and commerce. Thus, they are supported by public funds.

Surviving in the future requires public transportation.

ALAN LEVINE

Santa Rosa

A homeless crisis

EDITOR: I’m a Roseland resident, and I am appalled that the state of homelessness here in Santa Rosa (as in the Bay Area at large) has gotten to this level. I’m also dismayed by vilification of the homeless population and pressure to do yet another police sweep that’s destructive to these vulnerable people — which would do nothing to solve the root of the problem.

While I don’t at all discount the very real fears about public safety, health and hygiene felt by local residents, the heart of this issue lies in the fact that we as a society have failed these folks. There’s no reason, in an area of such vast wealth and ample space for adequate housing, anyone should live without shelter and services.

This is an emergency situation that calls for solutions utilizing every possible means: installing toilets and cleaning stations at camps; safe parking; allowing vacant public buildings and other creative options to be used as shelter; and building more supportive housing vs. temporary shelters, which can be dangerous and also tend to separate people from their belongings.

IRENE BARNARD

Santa Rosa

Democrats’ attacks

EDITOR: Barbara Gwynne Scott (“Trump and the GOP,” Letters, Monday) says that Donald Trump is unfit for the office of the presidency and has the emotional/social development of a 12-year-old, mocks physically challenged people and humiliated a Muslim family. That is all true, then she ends her letter by saying that Trump supporters are cowards, self-serving and lack a moral compass.

Sound familiar? Trump will probably be reelected because Democrats believe their beliefs are the only way. But what do I know? I must be a coward, self-serving and lack moral compass.

RALEIGH CHAIX

Willits

