Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Climate questions

EDITOR: I have found it more constructive to ask questions than state an opinion when discussing an issue. So here are a few questions to consider.

Do the majority of Americans believe global warming is a real threat to life on our planet? Do personal transportation vehicles cause a large percentage of our global warming problem? Does home heating, cooling and lighting cause a large percentage of our global warming problem? The answer to these questions is yes.

Do a large percentage of American homes have solar panels? Are a large percentage of cars in America electric or hybrid? The answer to these questions is no.

If you believe global warming is a real threat to our planet, our children, and our grandchildren do you plan on doing anything about it? Do you expect the government to solve this problem? Will you vote with your wallet? Or will you only consider the cost of solar panels and clean cars. Are you an environmentalist?

Just a few questions.

DAVID M. HEANEY

Petaluma

Seeing both sides

EDITOR: In my teen years, my family fell on hard times and had the unfortunate opportunity to experience homelessness. I understand how hard it can be to recover from this devastating situation. Thanks to the generosity and compassion of the people of Sonoma County, my family was able to recover, and I’ve been blessed to raise my children here.

I’m also an avid cyclist. My favorite ride is down the Santa Rosa Creek Trail to Sebastopol, then out the West County Regional Trail to Forestville and back via the Joe Rodota Trail. It’s a beautiful ride that’s almost entirely sheltered from motor vehicles.

Due to the homeless population, I’ve felt unsafe riding the Joe Rodota Trail. We’ve seen violence, open drug use and unsanitary conditions, and it seems the county’s solution is to turn a blind eye and post a sign warning cyclists and pedestrians to find another path.

I’m hesitant to ride the streets of Santa Rosa given the three cyclists who have died in recent weeks on the roads of Sonoma County. Yes, the homeless deserve a compassionate response and a reasonable solution. But the Joe Rodota Trail needs to be accessible to cyclists and pedestrians as a safe alternative to city streets. Something must be done. The current situation is unacceptable.

JIMMY DONAGHY

Santa Rosa

Natural gas ban

EDITOR: So, here we were about to start dinner on Tuesday evening and, boom, a power outage — the first one in eight years in our southwest Santa Rosa home. No big deal, we always have a supply of candles and camping lights. Luckily, we were able to still cook the dinner because we had gas. I can’t imagine how hard it would be to function without it for an unknown duration of time. And people want to ban it entirely from future homes. Crazy!

CAMILLE WALSH

Santa Rosa

Biking for power

EDITOR: Here’s an idea for future evacuations and power shut-offs: Designate several emergency shelters in various parts of our county. These shelters would need solar panels on their roofs and parking lots. Install exercise bicycles of various sizes that are hooked up to a microgrid (or have bicycles that could be delivered and hooked up quickly during an emergency).