Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Revitalizing downtown

EDITOR: Here, here. Your Nov. 24 editorial hit the nail on the head (“New parking rules are a step toward downtown health”). Santa Rosa should be the hub of business, recreation and restaurants for Sonoma County. But instead we are stuck in the quicksand of bureaucracy, studies and inaction.

Lowering the parking meter times to 6 p.m. is a step. I think there should be no meters. The ideas to revitalize downtown should be enacted instead of studied for years.

If we are going to attract young professionals to our community, we need a vibrant downtown with upscale restaurants and entertainment, no homeless and panhandling, well-lit streets, no-pay parking, better access to the SMART train from downtown, modern high-rise condos and a city staff that isn’t stuck in the quicksand of the 1990s.

The time is now. Not next year or the year after.

FRANK HODGES

Santa Rosa

Adding to emissions

EDITOR: I see that Windsor is being sued for banning natural gas in new homes (“Windsor sued for natural gas ban,” Wednesday). I didn’t read the complaint, but the summary didn’t mention the very important point that with the current mix of energy sources, banning natural gas in homes will increase carbon dioxide emissions.

Natural gas electric generation accounts for 35% of delivered electricity in California. Generation of electricity from natural gas has a conversion efficiency of only about 30%, so 70% is wasted. Another 25% of the 30% is lost in distribution through the grid, further reducing the efficiency of natural gas generated delivered electricity to about 18%.

By contrast, natural gas burned “locally” in a modern home furnace has a conversion efficiency of about 90%. Other home gas appliances are similarly far more efficient than electric ones, including the wonderful pilot light gas water heater that provided me hot water through five days of blackout recently.

Banning natural gas in homes will cause more natural gas to be burned and more carbon dioxide emitted.

GORDON LEHMAN

Santa Rosa

The GOP response

EDITOR: It’s amazing to me how various Republicans, specifically Sen. Lindsey Graham, can continue to decry the impeachment inquiry, calling it a “sham” among other things. Graham says we don’t have all the facts, and we don’t know if Donald Trump tried to influence a foreign government to gather dirt on Joe Biden’s son. The very next day Trump broadcast that he not only did it but was happy to try to influence China to gather information on Biden’s son as well.

If we are now to believe. Trump, then the only questions left are whether there was a cover-up after the fact and, if so, did it constitute “high crimes and misdemeanors.” By not waiting for the facts to come out, and instead continuing to decry the process, various Republicans are demonstrating to the American public that they have no credibility, are hypocritical and would basically sell off their own mothers (and the rest of the country as well) to maintain their personal interests.

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

Supporting Sanders

EDITOR: After the holidays, California’s primary will be only two months away. In early March, on Super Tuesday, Californians will have a say in the Democratic primary. Voters shouldn’t wait too long to look for a candidate to support.