Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

November 30, 2019, 12:09AM
Gun laws don’t work

EDITOR: A Nov. 22 editorial criticized the U.S. Senate for not passing “two bills intended to keep guns out of the hands of felons and others prohibited from possessing firearms” (“The Senate’s silence on gun violence”). To illustrate why these laws are needed, the editorial cited five tragic violent events in California that involved guns. The proposed laws are supposed to prevent such occurrences. But there’s a problem. The proposed national laws have been California law for decades, along with literally dozens of other far more restrictive gun control laws, and they didn’t prevent the five violent events. These events are actually examples of how such laws don’t work.

They also point to why gun laws are ineffective. Two incidents were gang-related, one involved domestic violence, one was a disturbed high school student, and one is presently unclear. These different motivations for violence need to be dealt with in different ways.

Passing more gun control laws is an easy cop-out for politicians who are unwilling to do the hard work of dealing with gangs, domestic violence and other difficult problems such as suicide. But the laws don’t work. While a gun may be used in acting out violence, it doesn’t cause the violence. Removing the gun — if that was even possible — won’t stop the violence from happening.

FRED BAUER

Petaluma

Spellbinding hearings

EDITOR: How dare congressional Republicans declare to anyone with a functioning brain that the impeachment hearings are boring, a waste of time, even unconstitutional. If anything, they are quite the opposite: spellbinding, educational testimony that we are entitled to hear.

Overwhelming? Yes. Boring? No. The only reason anyone might be bored is if they fail to understand what’s at stake.

Yes, politics is dirty in the best of situations, but this isn’t just dirt. It is the continuous undermining of our whole system of government, flawed as it is. Where else in the world would these subjects come before public scrutiny?

One need only ask: Who is benefiting from all this? The answer is clearly Russia. As usual, money and greed are the motivators. A line must be drawn somewhere

JUDY GAGE

Santa Rosa

A ‘glorified wine train’

EDITOR: What commuters is SMART serving? Definitely not the majority of Sonoma County. SMART is going to put 30 or so more trains on the track so wait time is cut. So what? If the train doesn’t go where you need it to go, it doesn’t matter how long or short a wait there is.

More trains on the track isn’t going to cut my commute by 30 minutes or my cost to commute by $30. Until SMART figures out how to get the Sonoma County-to-San Francisco commuters to work without having to utilize two or three different modes of transportation, it will continue to be nothing more than a glorified wine train.

CAROLE HUYGEN

Rohnert Park

Why GOP likes Trump

EDITOR: After she trashed President Donald Trump, dragging out old, discounted complaints about him, and named a string of never- Trumpers, Barbara Gwynne Scott asked why we support him (“Trump and the GOP,” Letters, Monday). She trashed us, too, calling us cowards without a moral compass. That’s projection.

She and all the other Trump-haters will never get beyond his beating the anointed Hillary Clinton. We support him because he has in fact broken the old D.C. swamp rules. We like him because he’s a brash, blue-collar millionaire who loves our country and appreciates the working men and women who built it.

We like him because he’s transparent and says what he thinks. Because he dared to eliminate the pernicious NAFTA, the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Iran deal. Because he forced NATO countries to pay their fair share. Because he dared to meet and confront notorious dictators like Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping.

We support him because the economy is booming and he gets things done.

The day Trump was sworn in, the Washington Post noted the effort to impeach him had begun. The phony investigations didn’t prove he colluded, obstructed, bribed, extorted or intimidated. We will continue to support him. He will be reelected.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Appalled at Trump

EDITOR: Donald Trump is an amoral man.

He lies: Mexico paying for the wall, a larger crowd at his inauguration than President Barack Obama to list just a couple.

He cheats: on his wives Ivana, Marla and Melania, and in his business dealings.

He brags of sexual assault: you can grab them, etc.

He defrauds students: Trump University, a $25 million settlement.

He steals from the Trump Foundation: using charitable contributions to fund his campaign; fined $2 million.

He goads his supporters to attack others at his rallies.

He lacks integrity: abandoning the Kurds in the Turkey/Syria debacle.

He rewards criminal behavior: pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio and his latest, the Navy SEAL.

He supports Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies and allies.

I am appalled and embarrassed at Trump’s behavior. None of these traits are admirable. What is it that makes such fervent supporters of this man?

MARYL LINDAHL

Windsor

