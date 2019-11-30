Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Gun laws don’t work

EDITOR: A Nov. 22 editorial criticized the U.S. Senate for not passing “two bills intended to keep guns out of the hands of felons and others prohibited from possessing firearms” (“The Senate’s silence on gun violence”). To illustrate why these laws are needed, the editorial cited five tragic violent events in California that involved guns. The proposed laws are supposed to prevent such occurrences. But there’s a problem. The proposed national laws have been California law for decades, along with literally dozens of other far more restrictive gun control laws, and they didn’t prevent the five violent events. These events are actually examples of how such laws don’t work.

They also point to why gun laws are ineffective. Two incidents were gang-related, one involved domestic violence, one was a disturbed high school student, and one is presently unclear. These different motivations for violence need to be dealt with in different ways.

Passing more gun control laws is an easy cop-out for politicians who are unwilling to do the hard work of dealing with gangs, domestic violence and other difficult problems such as suicide. But the laws don’t work. While a gun may be used in acting out violence, it doesn’t cause the violence. Removing the gun — if that was even possible — won’t stop the violence from happening.

FRED BAUER

Petaluma

Spellbinding hearings

EDITOR: How dare congressional Republicans declare to anyone with a functioning brain that the impeachment hearings are boring, a waste of time, even unconstitutional. If anything, they are quite the opposite: spellbinding, educational testimony that we are entitled to hear.

Overwhelming? Yes. Boring? No. The only reason anyone might be bored is if they fail to understand what’s at stake.

Yes, politics is dirty in the best of situations, but this isn’t just dirt. It is the continuous undermining of our whole system of government, flawed as it is. Where else in the world would these subjects come before public scrutiny?

One need only ask: Who is benefiting from all this? The answer is clearly Russia. As usual, money and greed are the motivators. A line must be drawn somewhere

JUDY GAGE

Santa Rosa

A ‘glorified wine train’

EDITOR: What commuters is SMART serving? Definitely not the majority of Sonoma County. SMART is going to put 30 or so more trains on the track so wait time is cut. So what? If the train doesn’t go where you need it to go, it doesn’t matter how long or short a wait there is.

More trains on the track isn’t going to cut my commute by 30 minutes or my cost to commute by $30. Until SMART figures out how to get the Sonoma County-to-San Francisco commuters to work without having to utilize two or three different modes of transportation, it will continue to be nothing more than a glorified wine train.

CAROLE HUYGEN

Rohnert Park

Why GOP likes Trump

EDITOR: After she trashed President Donald Trump, dragging out old, discounted complaints about him, and named a string of never- Trumpers, Barbara Gwynne Scott asked why we support him (“Trump and the GOP,” Letters, Monday). She trashed us, too, calling us cowards without a moral compass. That’s projection.