Collins: Your Thanksgiving Day quiz

Happy Thanksgiving! I know you’ve got a lot on the, um, table. Here’s a brief distraction — a quiz to see who’s been paying attention to the news this fall. Winner gets to pick the dinner conversation topic.

The Donald

1. At a rally, President Donald Trump pointed to a prominent Hispanic supporter, Steve Cortes, and said Cortes …

A. “Has taught me a lot about Latin culture.”

B. “Recently promised to help me improve my Spanish.”

C. “Looks more like a WASP than I do.”

2. At another rally, Trump quoted Fox Business commentator Lou Dobbs as calling him …

A. “Good at math.”

B. “The greatest president in the history of our country, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.”

C. “A better-than-average golfer.”

3. Trump claimed that he would ruin Turkey’s economy if it did anything …

A. “To make Lindsey Graham cry.”

B. “That hurts business at Trump Towers Istanbul.”

C. “That I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits.”

4. In an interview with Fox News, Trump talked about trying to get a wall built on the Mexican border. The problem, he said, involved “loopholes, and they’re called loopholes for a reason, because they’re …

A. “Loopholes.”

B. “An ambiguity in the law which my lawyers assure me is being overcome.”

C. “All the fault of stupid Nancy Pelosi and crying Chuck Schumer and probably Pocahontas.”

5. A reporter from the Guardian asked Rudy Giuliani whether Trump might throw him under the bus. Rudy said he …

A. Had “a better relationship with Donald than anyone since my second wife, Judi. No, Judi was third. …”

B. Had “insurance” that would protect him.

C. Never went near mass transit.

6. Energy Secretary Rick Perry recently said in a Fox News interview that he believes Trump is …

A. “Not the worst president ever — have I ever told you my theories about Franklin Pierce?”

B. “A real future contender for ‘Dancing With the Stars.’”

C. “The chosen one.”

Ukraine

7. When Mitt Romney called the Ukraine story “troubling,” Trump called Romney …

A. “The last person I’d want to offend.”

B. “A pompous ass.”

C. “A well-known dog abuser.”

8. Burisma is …

A. A popular vape flavor.

B. A natural gas producer.

C. A breed of retriever dog.

9. Trump said he didn’t like former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch because she …

A. Had an unsophisticated understanding of the history of Turkey-Ukraine relations.

B. Speaks too many languages.

C. Didn’t hang his picture in the embassy.

10. The top-ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, said in his opening statements that the Democrats were …

A. “Saving all the comfortable chairs in the room for themselves.”

B. “Over-technical about parliamentary procedure.”

C. “Trying to obtain nude pictures of Trump.”

11. In their dealings with Ukraine, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker and Rick Perry were known as …