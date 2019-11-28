Subscribe

Collins: Your Thanksgiving Day quiz

GAIL COLLINS
GAIL COLLINS IS A COLUMNIST FOR THE NEW YORK TIMES.
November 28, 2019, 12:03AM

Happy Thanksgiving! I know you’ve got a lot on the, um, table. Here’s a brief distraction — a quiz to see who’s been paying attention to the news this fall. Winner gets to pick the dinner conversation topic.

The Donald

1. At a rally, President Donald Trump pointed to a prominent Hispanic supporter, Steve Cortes, and said Cortes …

A. “Has taught me a lot about Latin culture.”

B. “Recently promised to help me improve my Spanish.”

C. “Looks more like a WASP than I do.”

2. At another rally, Trump quoted Fox Business commentator Lou Dobbs as calling him …

A. “Good at math.”

B. “The greatest president in the history of our country, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.”

C. “A better-than-average golfer.”

3. Trump claimed that he would ruin Turkey’s economy if it did anything …

A. “To make Lindsey Graham cry.”

B. “That hurts business at Trump Towers Istanbul.”

C. “That I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits.”

4. In an interview with Fox News, Trump talked about trying to get a wall built on the Mexican border. The problem, he said, involved “loopholes, and they’re called loopholes for a reason, because they’re …

A. “Loopholes.”

B. “An ambiguity in the law which my lawyers assure me is being overcome.”

C. “All the fault of stupid Nancy Pelosi and crying Chuck Schumer and probably Pocahontas.”

5. A reporter from the Guardian asked Rudy Giuliani whether Trump might throw him under the bus. Rudy said he …

A. Had “a better relationship with Donald than anyone since my second wife, Judi. No, Judi was third. …”

B. Had “insurance” that would protect him.

C. Never went near mass transit.

6. Energy Secretary Rick Perry recently said in a Fox News interview that he believes Trump is …

A. “Not the worst president ever — have I ever told you my theories about Franklin Pierce?”

B. “A real future contender for ‘Dancing With the Stars.’”

C. “The chosen one.”

Ukraine

7. When Mitt Romney called the Ukraine story “troubling,” Trump called Romney …

A. “The last person I’d want to offend.”

B. “A pompous ass.”

C. “A well-known dog abuser.”

8. Burisma is …

A. A popular vape flavor.

B. A natural gas producer.

C. A breed of retriever dog.

9. Trump said he didn’t like former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch because she …

A. Had an unsophisticated understanding of the history of Turkey-Ukraine relations.

B. Speaks too many languages.

C. Didn’t hang his picture in the embassy.

10. The top-ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, said in his opening statements that the Democrats were …

A. “Saving all the comfortable chairs in the room for themselves.”

B. “Over-technical about parliamentary procedure.”

C. “Trying to obtain nude pictures of Trump.”

11. In their dealings with Ukraine, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker and Rick Perry were known as …

A. “Snap, Crackle and Flop.”

B. “The Three Amigos.”

C. “The Three Stooges.”

The Democrats

12. When a voter asked Joe Biden who he was thinking about for vice president, Biden offered several possibilities. All of them were women, but Biden took a little of the shine off his reply when he …

A. Included several members of his family.

B. Couldn’t remember any of their names.

C. Said whoever got the nod would be able to look forward to a lot of back rubs.

13. During the last debate, Biden was asked about violence against women and promised to …

A. “Keep punching.”

B. “Look into this real soon.”

C. “Hug every abused lady in the nation.”

14. When Iowa Democrats staged their fall party, the candidates vied to attract attention. Elizabeth Warren probably won when she …

A. Tossed 19-page copies of her health care plan from a helicopter and accidentally knocked out a senior citizen.

B. Arrived with a 25-foot inflatable balloon version of her golden retriever, Bailey.

C. Single-handedly ate a butter cow sculpture left over from the state fair.

15. If elected, Cory Booker would be the first president who’s …

A. Dating the star of a vampire movie.

B. A vegan.

C. Opposed to butter sculptures.

ANSWERS:

1-C, 2-B, 3-C, 4-A, 5-B, 6-C, 7-B, 8-B, 9-C (although Yovanovitch really did hang the picture), 10-C, 11-B, 12-B, 13-A, 14-B, 15-B (frequent date Rosario Dawson starred in a zombie movie).

Gail Collins is a columnist for the New York Times.

