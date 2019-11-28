PD Editorial: Giving thanks, a tradition older than America

Our tradition of Thanksgiving is older than America itself.

In the fall of 1621, about a year after the Pilgrims arrived in what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts, they commemorated a successful harvest with a three-day celebration also attended by members of the Wampanoag tribe, who had shared food and knowledge of hunting, fishing and farming with the settlers.

Few contemporary accounts of the gathering survive, but historians doubt that turkey was at the top of the menu, and sweet potatoes weren’t grown in New England for another 100 years. The name Thanksgiving, like most of our modern holiday traditions, also came much later.

Still, the concept was well established by the time the American colonies became the United States.

In 1789, his first year in office, George Washington declared the fourth Thursday in November “a day of public thanksgiving and prayer.” He issued a second proclamation in February 1795, and James Madison issued his own in November 1814 and March 1815.

But the holiday as we know it, with large family gatherings revolving around a feast, gained popularity later in the 19th century. And presidential proclamations didn’t become an annual rite until 1862, Abraham Lincoln’s second year in office.

A year later, Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday. With the Civil War raging, and the nation’s survival still in doubt, Lincoln nonetheless recognized “the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies” and a nation of bounties “so extraordinary … that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible.”

He called on Americans to give thanks “solemnly, reverently and gratefully.”

One hundred and fifty-six years later, the nation is again divided. But the great war of our day is between blue and red, not blue and gray, and our shared bonds are strong enough to withstand partisan discord and to meet formidable challenges, such as hunger and homelessness in the midst of prosperity, and fires, floods, power outages and other manifestations of climate change.

Sonoma County is a generous and engaged community, with many residents volunteering their time and digging into their pockets to help feed the homeless and assist victims of the fires of 2017 and 2019 and looking for other ways to make life better.

For that, we are grateful. And there is much else to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving. Global poverty is declining and, in most places, life expectancy is rising. We have our country that values freedom of speech and religion and aspires to equal opportunity for all.

And there’s this bountiful place we call home — in the words of Luther Burbank, “the chosen spot of all this earth as far as Nature is concerned.”

Come Friday, many of us will be headed to the stores before dawn, shopping for Christmas bargains. Holiday rituals will soon give way to the serious business of a national election that won’t be decided until a few weeks before next Thanksgiving.

But for this day, we hope Americans find rest and unity, camaraderie, a special meal (and maybe a football game). Take a moment to reflect on a tradition of solemn, reverent gratitude that our nation traces back almost 400 years.

Happy Thanksgiving.

