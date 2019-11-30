PD Editorial: Taxpayers get hefty bill for state’s insurance

Several California agencies tried to outsmart the rest of state government. They failed, and taxpayers paid the price.

The state auditor discovered misguided decisions by these agencies caused them to spend millions of dollars more for workers’ compensation insurance coverage than necessary.

That waste is bad enough, but it wasn’t the whole problem with the system. The audit report also pointed out unreasonable delays in resolving disputes over workers’ comp claims, undoubtedly creating frustration for the injured workers, their colleagues and their employers. At least workers got timely medical care even when agencies missed deadlines.

As with every California employer, state agencies must provide workers’ compensation benefits. Most agencies do it through an agreement that the California Department of Human Resources — CalHR — negotiated with the State Compensation Insurance Fund, a nonprofit whose clients include government and business.

However, 32 state agencies or parts of agencies chose to purchase coverage directly from the State Fund. Over five years, the 10 largest of those agencies collectively spent almost $20.8 million more than they otherwise would have, according to the state auditors.

The 10 agencies were Food and Agriculture, Pesticide Regulation, Transportation, Veterans Affairs, Military, the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, the Secretary of State’s Office, the Council on Developmental Disabilities and the State Treasurer’s Office.

The excessive spending was not misuse or extravagance. But it was needless.

It averaged $4,158,000 a year — a pittance within California’s $214.8 billion annual budget. But cost containment matters down to the penny, which was one reason the master agreement was established.

Workers’ compensation is exceedingly complex, even in state government, which writes and administers the rules. Managers of the involved agencies told the auditors they were trying to save money and mitigate risk. However, neither CalHR nor State Fund helped agencies determine which workers’ comp avenue would be more cost-effective.

That lack of knowledge and assistance caught the attention of the auditors, who made the reasonable recommendation that CalHR provide cost-benefit analyses to departments every five years. If CalHR needs legislative approval to obtain and analyze the overall claim data from each agency, lawmakers should grant it.

California also must address the shortage of physicians used by the Division of Workers’ Compensation to resolve disputes. Issues often arise about whether injuries are work related, if they require additional treatment, how long a temporary disability should last or the degree of permanent disability.

Lack of physicians, known as medical evaluators, has led to claims initially being denied because workers could not get the required medical appointments in time. Consequently, workers have been delayed in getting back on the job, and agencies sometimes have overpaid.

Days before this audit report, the state auditor released another one that said the Division of Workers’ Compensation had failed to properly regulate and oversee qualified medical evaluators.

Audit reports are invaluable for finding problems and guiding improvement — but only if people in power are open to change and insist on change. That is where the rest of us come in, by paying attention to these reports — arcane as they might seem — and urging our public officials to act, things might get better.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.