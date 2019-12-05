Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A woman president

EDITOR: An article in Sunday’s Forum section asked, “Is America ready for a female president?” Yes, we are. Unfortunately, Condoleeza Rice has repeatedly said she isn’t interested. Nikki Haley hasn’t made any move to throw her hat in the ring, and I doubt she would want to run against Donald Trump.

Both are highly qualified to take on the task of leading our country. They possess the knowledge and experience to deal with the demands of the office. The Democrats’ offerings of Elizabeth Warren (watch your wallets), Hillary Clinton (Oh, God, no) and Kamala Harris (promise them everything but give them nothing) aren’t in the same league as Haley or Rice.

I believe that America is ready for a female president. And I believe that women of the likes of Rice and Haley could be successful. I believe they could transcend the existing divisions and issues and be palatable to the citizenry. They would offer what is good for our nation and our world.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Understanding others

EDITOR: Recently in the Deep South, my wife and I sought conversations to better understand the divisions in our country. Two stand out, both with white men from small Mississippi communities.

One was an educated churchgoer who took us to lunch. We talked with him and others, mostly about local artists and authors. His plea as we parted was that we tell people in California that he isn’t a stereotype: “I have all my teeth, I wear shoes, there isn’t a dirt floor, and I voted for Hillary.”

We sat next to the other in a club for several hours. He was a Donald Trump supporter, blue-collar small business owner and veteran. He didn’t attend college and rejected the religion his grandmother taught him. He said repeatedly, “My granddaddy taught me to shoot guns,” which made it the right way to be. About Islamic terrorists: “We need to kill them all.”

Although so different, they shared one deep need: to defend their pride from dismissal and misunderstanding by coastal progressives. This is not just about culture. It is about fundamental issues of personal identity. When threatened, people defend their core beliefs aggressively.

RICHARD PETERSON-JONES

Santa Rosa

Banning natural gas

EDITOR: Banning natural gas in new construction is a welcome step against climate change. Natural gas leaks during exploration, distribution and well abandonment threaten our future. However, banning natural gas in existing buildings isn’t needed anytime soon.

We absolutely must quickly change how we use energy, but most people fail to understand the dire existential threat we face and how to drastically reduce their carbon footprint. Therefore, our utility companies should shoulder the burden and provide power purchase agreements to install solar on buildings plus energy storage, then use that energy to provide localized electricity service.

This would help avoid huge grid renovation costs. Consumers would get solar installed at no cost, with the savings helping to reduce electricity bills.

Over time, the utilities themselves could bulk purchase and supply customers with efficient electric appliances, greening the system, paid for with low electricity bills that reflect improving efficiencies.

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma