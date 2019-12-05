Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

December 5, 2019, 12:05AM

A woman president

EDITOR: An article in Sunday’s Forum section asked, “Is America ready for a female president?” Yes, we are. Unfortunately, Condoleeza Rice has repeatedly said she isn’t interested. Nikki Haley hasn’t made any move to throw her hat in the ring, and I doubt she would want to run against Donald Trump.

Both are highly qualified to take on the task of leading our country. They possess the knowledge and experience to deal with the demands of the office. The Democrats’ offerings of Elizabeth Warren (watch your wallets), Hillary Clinton (Oh, God, no) and Kamala Harris (promise them everything but give them nothing) aren’t in the same league as Haley or Rice.

I believe that America is ready for a female president. And I believe that women of the likes of Rice and Haley could be successful. I believe they could transcend the existing divisions and issues and be palatable to the citizenry. They would offer what is good for our nation and our world.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Understanding others

EDITOR: Recently in the Deep South, my wife and I sought conversations to better understand the divisions in our country. Two stand out, both with white men from small Mississippi communities.

One was an educated churchgoer who took us to lunch. We talked with him and others, mostly about local artists and authors. His plea as we parted was that we tell people in California that he isn’t a stereotype: “I have all my teeth, I wear shoes, there isn’t a dirt floor, and I voted for Hillary.”

We sat next to the other in a club for several hours. He was a Donald Trump supporter, blue-collar small business owner and veteran. He didn’t attend college and rejected the religion his grandmother taught him. He said repeatedly, “My granddaddy taught me to shoot guns,” which made it the right way to be. About Islamic terrorists: “We need to kill them all.”

Although so different, they shared one deep need: to defend their pride from dismissal and misunderstanding by coastal progressives. This is not just about culture. It is about fundamental issues of personal identity. When threatened, people defend their core beliefs aggressively.

RICHARD PETERSON-JONES

Santa Rosa

Banning natural gas

EDITOR: Banning natural gas in new construction is a welcome step against climate change. Natural gas leaks during exploration, distribution and well abandonment threaten our future. However, banning natural gas in existing buildings isn’t needed anytime soon.

We absolutely must quickly change how we use energy, but most people fail to understand the dire existential threat we face and how to drastically reduce their carbon footprint. Therefore, our utility companies should shoulder the burden and provide power purchase agreements to install solar on buildings plus energy storage, then use that energy to provide localized electricity service.

This would help avoid huge grid renovation costs. Consumers would get solar installed at no cost, with the savings helping to reduce electricity bills.

Over time, the utilities themselves could bulk purchase and supply customers with efficient electric appliances, greening the system, paid for with low electricity bills that reflect improving efficiencies.

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma

Life expectancy

EDITOR: The paper tells us that life expectancy is decreasing in the U.S. (“Study: US life expectancy down again,” Nov. 27). The usual mantra is that health expenditures are greater in the U.S. and life expectancy is decreasing. Health expenses are increasing to pay for liver disease, drug addiction, suicide attempts, weight loss operations, diabetic renal disease and cosmetic surgery.

Spending money on health care won’t stop alcoholism, drug addiction and overdoses or suicides. People don’t commit suicide because they don’t have health insurance, nor do they die of drug overdoses because there are too many rich folks.

Our society is dysfunctional and your insurance or your doctor isn’t going to stop obesity, diabetes, alcoholism, liver cancer secondary to hepatitis C and cirrhosis, drug addiction, suicide, gun violence and auto accidents. The reason we spend more on health care is because we treat society’s dysfunction and self-destruction, not the other way around.

Dysfunction and despair would be reduced if we could talk to a real person on the phone and social media would self-destruct, not by changing the health care system or its dysfunctional payment system. Life expectancy doesn’t indicate health, it indicates dying, and dying is complicated.

DR. ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Reasons for gratitude

EDITOR: After reading and rereading the Thanksgiving Day articles about gratitude and fire readiness, my heart is fuller than before of gratitude for ground and air fire personnel and law enforcements’ battle against the Kincade fire.

I am especially grateful for the leadership, preparation, cooperation, deployment and execution, as well as success, in calmly evacuating thousands of us in preparation for handling a two-week catastrophe.

Of course, none of the losses were trivial, either. But then there were the private citizens who also provided equipment, water, housing and muscle. This was project management at its finest — team work.

Knowing our fire history, back roads, landowners and science; coordinating 500-plus groups of fire agencies or 5,000 firefighters from in and out of state; knowing where to send them to get ahead of fires; providing food, shelter and tools needed. All these safety people worked together to save lives and property. That’s leadership. It’s comforting to know there are such smart and prepared safety teams around us.

CHRISTINE HYDE

Healdsburg

