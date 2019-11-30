Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

November 30, 2019, 12:05AM
Updated 1 hour ago

“Great, I finally got this thing figured out, and my ice cream is melted.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“I wonder if this thing can do my income taxes.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“Why is one payment option ‘rubles’”?

PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol

“It says if Michael Bloomberg is elected, this size soda can will no longer be available.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“It’s a pain, but at least the machine doesn’t judge me.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“No, I don’t want to watch YouTube. Just scan the bar code.”

MIKE GRIFFITH, Windsor

