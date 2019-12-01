PD Editorial: Santa Rosa’s promising vision of a ‘big city’ downtown

Santa Rosa seemingly has shelves filled with downtown master plans, so it might be tempting to ignore the arrival of yet another one.

There is, however, a lot to like about the latest blueprint, the Santa Rosa Downtown Station Area Plan Update, which will be presented Tuesday at a joint session of the Planning Commission and the City Council.

The goals outlined in the 19-page plan are familiar — taller buildings, more residents, livelier streets and active nightlife, with Old Courthouse Square as the hub of a more urban downtown.

Restoring the square in 2017 corrected a blunder made in the 1960s, when the city punched four lanes of vehicle traffic through the center of a 1.5-acre public gathering space. Two other ill-conceived planning decisions from the last century are targeted in the draft plan — burying Santa Rosa Creek underneath City Hall and separating downtown from Railroad Square.

The plan recommends a foot path through the downtown shopping mall to Railroad Square, as well as upgrades to Highway 101 underpasses and measures to make E Street and Santa Rosa and Mendocino avenues safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Beyond the city’s center, the plan envisions “mixed-use village centers” with commercial and residential development northeast and southwest of Railroad Square, and a higher profile for Juilliard Park and the funky South of A Street arts district.

By 2040, the plan allows for 7,000 new housing units and projects 2,500 new jobs, all within about a 10-minute walk of the SMART station or a high-frequency bus route.

Imagining is easy. Just look at Santa Rosa’s collection of downtown plans. Getting from maps and watercolors to steel and glass is more challenging.

Success will require public support for a greener, less auto-centric community. To that end, the plan was crafted over about nine months with input from more than 800 residents, business owners and other stakeholders. The city also must persuade builders and financiers to invest in Santa Rosa, which has been a big obstacle to past efforts to give downtown a more urban feel.

But the draft plan includes some creative proposals, such as replacing arbitrary height limits with ratios of floor area to lot size. Parking minimums that stymied several past proposals for mid-rise buildings downtown would be eliminated. And the number of downtown land-use designations would be reduced by half. The idea, city officials say, is to simplify everything.

Also, a California Environmental Quality Act assessment for the entire planning area is to be completed in advance, eliminating a major uncertainty, and expense, for would-be developers, so long as their proposals are consistent with the master plan.

To demonstrate Santa Rosa’s potential as urban center, the city plans to seek out developers to partner on a mid-rise, mixed-use building. Possible sites include City Hall, the Sonoma County Central Library, a city parking lot on Fifth Street and a city garage on First Street.

The city already reduced building fees and cut much of the red tape that add time and expense to downtown development projects.

This is an ambitious plan, and the city has it on a fast track. An environmental assessment could be completed by spring, clearing the way for final approval. And then comes the big question: Will this plan be the one to deliver the “big city” downtown Santa Rosa desires?

(The draft plan and related documents are available at plandowntownsr.com.)

