Friday’s Letters to the Editor

December 6, 2019, 12:07AM

Shifting the burden

EDITOR: Let’s get real about PG&E and power outages. In running its business, PG&E made a business decision to install equipment ill-prepared to combat wind conditions, then postponed maintenance on that equipment, all for the purpose of reducing expenses and increasing profit.

Now, when conditions threaten, PG&E unilaterally decides to bet that by shutting down electricity and gas supplies, it will minimize the risk that an equipment failure will cause a fire incurring millions of dollars in damages. That may be well and good for PG&E, but the burden of those decisions falls on its customers — us.

The only equitable solution to this lopsided calculus is for PG&E to equally share in the costs of these business decisions: When power is shut down, it should be obligated to compensate those affected for things such as food spoilage, lost wages, added medical expenses, etc.

It is incumbent on the state to enact legislation requiring that PG&E do so. Then we’ll see what business decision PG&E makes the next time the wind blows.

PAUL BIALLA

Windsor

Time to disband

EDITOR: The Palm Drive hospital facility is, at last, being sold to Sonoma Specialty Hospital. The final agreement was approved at the Nov. 26 board meeting. Nearly 20 years of bankruptcies, closures, reopenings, political bickering, changes in management and an innumerable number of CEOs is finally at an end. It’s sad, but a relief.

Now, however, it seems that the board wants to continue on, awarding grants for various health care needs that are unknown and unspecified and weren’t in the ballot measure that established the Palm Drive Health Care District parcel tax.

As there was no sunset clause in the ballot measure, this could go on forever — spending taxpayer money with very little oversight. This needs to stop now. There is no more hospital, there is no ER, there is no reason for the district to exist.

The only responsible, ethical, principled, honest and community-minded duty for the board is to immediately instruct its staff to close out all outstanding business and begin the process of dissolving the district. Nothing else is acceptable.

If you agree, come to the next board meeting and make your views known. It is time to end this for good.

DAVID LITTLE

Sebastopol

Call to action

EDITOR: Rep. Adam Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee have done the people’s work by effectively laying the case for impeachment. We, the people, will have to win elections across this country to ensure justice is done.

No threat has been greater, nor operatives more venal. We must work every day, discuss opportunities across our networks, support Fair Fight and join work groups supporting campaigns in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and other battleground states. There will never be a more important fight in our lifetimes.

SAM PIERCE

Santa Rosa

Gun laws’ value

EDITOR: A letter in Saturday’s paper argued that new national gun laws wouldn’t work because restrictive California laws didn’t prevent five violent events last year (“Gun laws don’t work”). But what about guns purchased online or at gun shows or acquired legally in states with no or more lax regulation? The Gilroy shooter’s gun was legally purchased in Nevada, and it’s likely others were obtained outside California.

The attack in London (“Mayhem on landmark,” Saturday) would have had a very different outcome had the terrorist used a gun, as do more than 75% of mass murderers. Guns are far more lethal than other forms of deadly force. Guns are used from a distance, and their effects are more immediate. There are no drive-by knifings.

In his letter, Fred Bauer correctly said that “where a gun may be used in acting out violence, it doesn’t cause the violence,” but let’s be real. Guns are effective killing machines, and for regulation to be effective, it needs to be at the national level.

Americans overwhelmingly want common-sense gun control. The House has passed two such bills, and Mitch McConnell won’t allow the Senate to vote on them. This legislation could be a win for Republicans and Democrats if they were brought to a vote and legislators dared to forgo campaign contributions by the National Rifle Association.

CHRISTINE THOMAS-MELLY

Santa Rosa

Electoral College exposed

EDITOR: There are 196 countries in the world, of which more than half are democracies. The U.S. is the only democratic country to have an electoral college choose their president. The overwhelming majority use the popular vote as their standard.

Of the 138 million eligible voters in the U.S., only 58.1% vote. People need a reason to vote. The existing format eliminates every vote counts. In a popular vote format, every vote does count.

Electoral votes get gobbled up in mass and delivered to a state totality. For example, California has 55 electoral votes. Say the Democrats win 70% of the popular vote and the Republicans 30%, the winner takes all 55. Why not have the Democrats get 38.5 electoral and the Republicans 16.5. This is called proportional representation and is used by Maine and Nebraska. In those states, every vote counts.

ANDY FRAUENHOFER

Santa Rosa

