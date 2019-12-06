Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Shifting the burden

EDITOR: Let’s get real about PG&E and power outages. In running its business, PG&E made a business decision to install equipment ill-prepared to combat wind conditions, then postponed maintenance on that equipment, all for the purpose of reducing expenses and increasing profit.

Now, when conditions threaten, PG&E unilaterally decides to bet that by shutting down electricity and gas supplies, it will minimize the risk that an equipment failure will cause a fire incurring millions of dollars in damages. That may be well and good for PG&E, but the burden of those decisions falls on its customers — us.

The only equitable solution to this lopsided calculus is for PG&E to equally share in the costs of these business decisions: When power is shut down, it should be obligated to compensate those affected for things such as food spoilage, lost wages, added medical expenses, etc.

It is incumbent on the state to enact legislation requiring that PG&E do so. Then we’ll see what business decision PG&E makes the next time the wind blows.

PAUL BIALLA

Windsor

Time to disband

EDITOR: The Palm Drive hospital facility is, at last, being sold to Sonoma Specialty Hospital. The final agreement was approved at the Nov. 26 board meeting. Nearly 20 years of bankruptcies, closures, reopenings, political bickering, changes in management and an innumerable number of CEOs is finally at an end. It’s sad, but a relief.

Now, however, it seems that the board wants to continue on, awarding grants for various health care needs that are unknown and unspecified and weren’t in the ballot measure that established the Palm Drive Health Care District parcel tax.

As there was no sunset clause in the ballot measure, this could go on forever — spending taxpayer money with very little oversight. This needs to stop now. There is no more hospital, there is no ER, there is no reason for the district to exist.

The only responsible, ethical, principled, honest and community-minded duty for the board is to immediately instruct its staff to close out all outstanding business and begin the process of dissolving the district. Nothing else is acceptable.

If you agree, come to the next board meeting and make your views known. It is time to end this for good.

DAVID LITTLE

Sebastopol

Call to action

EDITOR: Rep. Adam Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee have done the people’s work by effectively laying the case for impeachment. We, the people, will have to win elections across this country to ensure justice is done.

No threat has been greater, nor operatives more venal. We must work every day, discuss opportunities across our networks, support Fair Fight and join work groups supporting campaigns in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and other battleground states. There will never be a more important fight in our lifetimes.

SAM PIERCE

Santa Rosa

Gun laws’ value

EDITOR: A letter in Saturday’s paper argued that new national gun laws wouldn’t work because restrictive California laws didn’t prevent five violent events last year (“Gun laws don’t work”). But what about guns purchased online or at gun shows or acquired legally in states with no or more lax regulation? The Gilroy shooter’s gun was legally purchased in Nevada, and it’s likely others were obtained outside California.