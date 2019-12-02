Hulse: Would GOP follow its Garland Rule in 2020?

When Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital last weekend after another in a string of health scares, blue America breathed a sigh of relief. Only one more month, many whispered, until the start of a presidential election year when filling a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court would be off limits in the Senate.

But would it?

That was the case in 2016 when Senate Republicans stonewalled President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill an opening that occurred with 11 months left in Obama’s tenure. “Let the people decide,” was the Republican mantra at the time, as they argued that it was improper to consider Obama’s nominee when voters were only months away from electing a new president who should get the opportunity to make his or her own choice on a Supreme Court justice.

But with the tables turned and Republicans holding the White House, that almost certainly would not be their refrain in 2020 if a court seat were to open up through death or retirement.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, the majority leader and unapologetic mastermind of the 2016 Garland blockade, has made clear that he would move ahead with a high court nominee from President Donald Trump. The only potential barrier would be resistance from his own party on the grounds it would be hypocritical and unfair for Republicans to do what they prevented Democrats from doing four years ago.

Widespread defections on that basis seem highly unlikely.

And Sen. Susan Collins, the moderate Republican from Maine who broke with her party and backed holding a confirmation hearing and vote on Garland in 2016, said she would take the same position in 2020: Should a vacancy arise, the sitting president should get the chance to choose a nominee and the Senate should move forward to confirm.

“My standard on the nomination of Supreme Court nominees remains the same,” she said. “As long as the president is in office, he has the constitutional right to nominate. I thought that Merrick Garland should have had a hearing and a vote. Now obviously, senators could have voted against him based on the timing. But to block the nomination from proceeding at all, I thought was wrong.”

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chaired the Judiciary Committee but refused to convene a hearing for Garland and met with him only grudgingly. As a result, he said last year that he would not consider a nominee in 2020 if he were still chairman of the panel. But he has since left the top spot on the panel to take over the Finance Committee, sparing him the prospect of either going back on his word or infuriating Trump and his colleagues. Allies say they doubt he would take a stand against a nominee since he is no longer chairman.

Republicans say the difference between 2016 and 2020 is one of political alignment. Democrats held the White House and Republicans controlled the Senate in 2016; Republicans now control both. To McConnell and his colleagues, that shift justifies their new position. But in 2016, Republicans focused most of their argument against taking up Obama’s nominee not on party control but on the basis of the approaching presidential election, and they would face thunderous charges of hypocrisy if they took up a nomination next year.