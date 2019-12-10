Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A long-term investment

EDITOR: As I read the campaign against our SMART rail system, I think of some points the naysayers conveniently forget: the inevitability of population growth and development of jobs in and out of the region; the ongoing need to expand and support our infrastructure: how lack of action will have a major impact on the regional economy; and the damage that thousands of cars do to our environment, which will continue to grow, causing more damage.

SMART is a major step in addressing a problem that is with us today and will only get worse if nothing is done. While SMART isn’t at capacity, it takes small steps to develop and grow a new resource for the benefit off all.

I can only imagine the opposition to removing horse troughs, electrification of cities and building railroads that our forefathers and mothers must have had back in the day. Today, we are thankful for those improvements, as our grandchildren will thank us for the improvements we are making.

We cannot make our decisions based solely on economics. We must have the vision to see into the future and make the necessary decisions to allow our county and region to continue to prosper and provide a great place to live in the future.

FRANCISCO ALVES

Healdsburg

Underfunded watchdog

EDITOR: As your front-page article on Dec. 2 made clear, our county supervisors have elected to underfund our sheriff’s watchdog’s office from day one.

The 21-person task force established after the killing of 13-year-old Andy Lopez by a sheriff’s deputy spent considerable time and money determining the appropriate form and structure for our oversight office. The task force received a prestigious award from the National Association for the Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement for the high quality of its work.

The task force members determined that our office should have many functions, including independent and confidential audit review of select internal departmental investigations; a community advisory committee to aid in improving law enforcement’s relationship and image within the community by assisting the community to understand law enforcement intent by providing a place for dialogue on policies, procedures, training and hiring practices; and an annual public report to the Board of Supervisors, the sheriff and the community on the work and findings of the office.

Opting to alter the desired functions of this office is more than a mere change of a job description as misstated by Supervisor David Rabbit — it would be a violation of the public’s trust.

JIM DUFFY

Rohnert Park

Reclaiming the GOP

EDITOR: In witnessing the impeachment hearings in the House Judiciary Committee, including the disingenuous remarks and attacks expressed by some empaneled there, and seeing the reactionary fallout between and amongst friends commenting back and forth to one another on various social media platforms, I’ve decided what I want for Christmas.

I want the Republicans — defined as those Republicans many of us may remember from not-so-long ago — to stand up and wrest control of their party from the miscreants, oligarchs and downright criminals who have commandeered it.

To those who shout: “I want my country back!” — this is how you’ll get it.