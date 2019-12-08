Taplin: California is so not ‘over’

Maybe it’s the fires, but the news seems filled with California apocalypse stories. One San Francisco based columnist recently wrote, “I’m starting to suspect we’re over” (“It’s the end of California as we know it,” Nov. 3).

I beg to differ. Since 2000, California has consistently grown at a rate almost twice that of the U.S. GDP. Yes, we have had bad years, particularly in 2008, when the U.S. economy experienced the Great Recession, but we rebounded much faster than the rest of the country.

Last month, the U.S. reported GDP growth of 2%, while California is growing at 4%. Is this a state that is over?

The problems that seem to have set the California declinists off are the fires and the homelessness and housing problems that are plaguing our large cities. But a reasoned analysis of these issues suggests that they are solvable problems.

Californians have risen to big challenges in the past, largely by testing new approaches to governance and public policy that were eventually embraced by the rest of the nation.

In 1947, for example, California authorized the creation of air pollution control districts in every county. This was a direct response to the notorious “Black Wednesday” in 1943, when smog in Los Angeles blinded drivers, and residents thought it was a gas attack. Civic leaders knew the state could not continue to grow under such unhealthy conditions. In 1967, Gov. Ronald Reagan, who understood that an air quality act being debated in Congress was much less stringent than California’s, requested that California get a waiver to set its own higher standard. The waiver was granted and has been renewed every four years, until President Donald Trump decided to cancel it.

Just as important, we have the resources, if carefully marshaled, to attack the issues facing California’s urban centers. Legislative budget analysts recently said the state budget could see a record $26 billion in cash reserves by mid-2021, with an unrestricted surplus of $7 billion. This is in addition to an expected $18.3 billion in the “rainy day fund” that former Gov. Jerry Brown established.

In the past year, Gov. Gavin Newsom has promoted public/private partnerships with Apple, Google and Facebook that will fund more housing in Silicon Valley. That these three corporations, among the six largest in the world (by market cap), reside in California means leveraging such partnerships could serve other public needs as well.

It’s a good thing California’s finances are in good shape, because we can expect no help or guidance from the federal government, even if a progressive wins the White House.

As Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute has pointed out, “By 2040 or so, 70% of Americans will live in 15 states. Meaning 30% will choose 70 senators. And the 30% will be older, whiter, more rural, more male than the 70 percent.” In other words, the Senate could well be controlled by a conservative minority for years to come, one that would be resistant to providing any aid to progressive states like California.

Californians will have to chart our own future. That means aggressively pushing back against federal harassment. After Trump tried to revoke the federal waiver that allowed the state to set tougher auto emissions standards, California sued the administration twice. Recently, Newsom banned new state purchases of vehicles from automakers like G.M., Toyota and Fiat-Chrysler that sided with Trump.