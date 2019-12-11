Subscribe

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

December 11, 2019, 12:03AM

Sad downtown scene

EDITOR: At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, my wife and I drove around Old Courthouse Square and Fourth Street. How embarrassing. One lit tree and darkness everywhere. Fourth Street west of the plaza was so dark that it was scary. We would never walk there.

Contrast our visit to the Windsor Town Green a half-hour earlier: many lit trees and an atmosphere of holiday cheer not seen at Santa Rosa’s town square.

Sunday’s paper had another article about what should be done to attract folks to come downtown (“Up and downtown”). Show some pride, and decorate for the holidays. I am embarrassed to bring out-of-town family to our square after dark.

MARK EVENSON

Santa Rosa

Fire dangers

EDITOR: Last year, Santa Rosa had 48 inches of rain, mainly driven by El Niño conditions. That moisture and the presence of high amounts of carbon dioxide (nearing 400 parts per million) stimulated robust growth of both wild and agricultural plants. (Note that this increase in carbon dioxide is credited with increasing domestic crop production over the past 30 years by as much as 40%).

This accelerated growth ensures that we will have an excess of fuel for the next fire season. The reduction or removal of the plant growth in proximity to power lines should be our No. 1 priority right now. It is something that can be done immediately and actually have an effect on next year’s fire season.

What do we hear from our elected officials? Certainly nothing addressing our immediate needs to reduce the potential of fires next year. No, they are more concerned with how to take control of PG&E, which will have exactly zero effect on reducing next year’s fire dangers.

It should be pointed out that when or if PG&E becomes a state or locally owned energy provider, we will all become responsible for fires started by our power lines.

REX SCHIMMER

Fulton

Ethics violations

EDITOR: I opened my Press Democrat on Thursday to see a huge headline on the front page stating, “Scholars judge Trump.” Directly below the headline was a photo of one of the scholars who testified, Jonathan Turley.

I couldn’t help but notice that hanging on the wall of the congressional hearing room, in a very prominent location, is a portrait of Charles Rangel. He is poised next to an American flag and holding a gavel in his hand. If I recall, wasn’t he the head of the Ways and Means Committee who was found guilty of 11 ethics violations and censured by the House?

The violations included improperly renting multiple rent-stabilized New York apartments, improperly using his office to raise money for the self-aggrandizing Rangel Center at City College of New York and failure to report income from rental of a Dominican Republic villa.

Isn’t this a little hypocritical to have hearings on ethics and conduct under this dishonest person’s gaze from a place of honor. Follow the money. Elephants have long memories.

STEVE BOSSHARD

Rohnert Park

Reclaim the trail

EDITOR: What was a safe bicycle and walking trail from Santa Rosa to Sebastopol has evolved into a seedy, dangerous route overtaken by a large homeless encampment.

My husband and I relocated to Santa Rosa in 2015. We were attracted by its relative proximity to the Bay Area and its great cycling trails. The Joe Rodota Trail definitely influenced our decision to relocate here. Today, I’m not sure we would have made the same choice.

The trail was ideal for casual cyclists, since it is wide, flat and separate from vehicle traffic. We have invited my niece and her family from San Francisco to join us on rides to and from Santa Rosa. I no longer feel safe riding or walking on the trail, especially with children. What was once a jewel has become a dangerous eyesore.

Homelessness is a serious problem, but it seems that we kick this problem down the road until it is too large to easily handle. I have mixed feelings about whether the city should provide porta-potties and garbage pickup along the trail, since that implies that it’s permissible to camp there. We need to reclaim the Joe Rodota Trail for the citizenry. The homeless need our help, but they don’t have squatters’ rights on the trail.

CHRIS CHANG WEEKS

Santa Rosa

Investing in the future

EDITOR: In the debate about SMART, cost is the most frequent objection brought by the opposition. SMART doesn’t pay for itself. May I bring up a few points for the sake of this discussion.

The Department of Defense spends about $639 billion per year. Of that, 16%, or $80 billion annually, is spent defending oil around the world. If we add that to the unsustainability of building and maintaining roads, along with pollution, persistent traffic jams that added lanes never fix and deaths, SMART and other forms of public transportation do stack up.

We have a problem. SMART is the start of the solution. Is it perfect? Not yet. But if we start to move the capital from the current model to public transportation, as we must, we can stop wasting our time spinning our wheels. See you in the future.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

