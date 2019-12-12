Subscribe

Thursday’s letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
December 12, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A camp site

EDITOR: In order to restore the Joe Rodota Trail to its intended purpose — recreational hiking and biking — the county may evict the homeless people residing there. This has been done in the past at other locations, without providing alternate sites or shelter, which is inhumane.

About 1,000 feet south of the trail, between Ludwig and Sebastopol roads and east of Wright Road, is the old Santa Rosa Air Center, formerly the Naval Auxiliary Air Station from World War II.

Some of the strip has been developed, but there is still plenty of level, vacant, paved space that might be used by our homeless for temporary shelter. Sanitation and water would have to be provided and residents monitored, but the area is out of the way and currently unused.

How about it?

TIM PERKINS

Sebastopol

Barbaric actions

EDITOR: I don’t know who wrote the editorial that says the carotid restraint “is designed to stop blood flow to the brain and knock someone unconscious” (“A crime report, a victim and no clear answers,” Dec. 4). The editorial also said, “but used improperly, it can be fatal. Some law enforcement agencies allow it only in life-threatening situations.”

Sonoma County is one of the places that allows it. Now our county is fighting tooth and nail to continue using it. It has proven to be fatal, as in the case where David Ward was killed at the hands of a deputy in what was not a life-threatening occasion.

Furthermore, reaching through the window to apply this chokehold on a man couldn’t possibly have been part of any training in the use of this barbarity.

Ward wasn’t threatening anyone. The officer either wasn’t trained properly or is a danger to all of us.

How many more people must die before there are some meaningful reforms? How many more millions of taxpayer dollars will it take before these barbaric actions are prohibited?

IRENE DURHAM

Sebastopol

Trump and climate

EDITOR: Those who support President Donald Trump rarely acknowledge his disregard for our planet, demonstrated by his effort to deny the changes to our climate and his effort to eliminate some positive changes that have been made to reduce the damage being done.

I read an article where he said energy-saving light bulbs make him orange and that low-flow toilets need to be flushed several times. He is instructing the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate with the idea of reversing our requirements for these items.

Our country has always been the world’s leader in innovation. This administration is leading us backward, which in my opinion is pathetic.

Those who endorse Trump are perpetuating the demise of our planet. The proverbial swamp they say he is draining will become a real swamp for our future generations to live in.

JACK VERMEULEN

Rohnert Park

SR’s council vacancy

EDITOR: Now is the chance for young Santa Rosans to change the city for the better by stepping up to serve on the City Council (“City seeking applicants for council seat,” Friday).

Without spending money, you can be picked to serve on the City Council. Just have 20 currently registered voters in the city sign your nomination papers. Then sit for an interview with the City Council members and convince them you are the person who could help to make Santa Rosa better for our future.

Please go to Santa Rosa City Hall as soon as possible. Tell the clerk you want to be on the City Council. She will give you nomination papers.

It isn’t hard, and you can do well. Current California state Sen. Mike McGuire started as a youthful member of the Healdsburg School Board and then the Healdsburg City Council before becoming a Sonoma County supervisor. You will be paid for the part time job. It is an excellent way to serve our community and the future for young people.

People from the Roseland and South Park neighborhoods should especially apply as the city knows these disadvantaged neighborhoods finally need to be better served.

DUANE De WITT

Santa Rosa

Conflicting views

EDITOR: Seems to me that there is an alternate universe. This is the only way to explain recent letters in support of President Donald Trump. Claims have been made as to the booming economy, getting things done, being transparent, draining the swamp and on and on.

The economy is booming thanks to measures taken during Barack Obama’s presidency — and it would have been stronger sooner except for the fact that the Republicans thwarted his efforts.

Trump has been anything but transparent. He has made the White House a swamp. His history is not blue collar, and his record is of cheating blue-collar contractors. The trade deal he made with Canada and Mexico is still NAFTA but with a different title. His meetings with world leaders have shown he has more respect for the likes of Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and that ilk than he has for leaders whom actually are friends of the United States.

One can only hope that Trump is a one-term mistake, one way or another. He has brought disgrace to the office of the presidency and has given the U.S. a black eye with his overblown ego.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine