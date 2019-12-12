Thursday’s letters to the Editor

A camp site

EDITOR: In order to restore the Joe Rodota Trail to its intended purpose — recreational hiking and biking — the county may evict the homeless people residing there. This has been done in the past at other locations, without providing alternate sites or shelter, which is inhumane.

About 1,000 feet south of the trail, between Ludwig and Sebastopol roads and east of Wright Road, is the old Santa Rosa Air Center, formerly the Naval Auxiliary Air Station from World War II.

Some of the strip has been developed, but there is still plenty of level, vacant, paved space that might be used by our homeless for temporary shelter. Sanitation and water would have to be provided and residents monitored, but the area is out of the way and currently unused.

How about it?

TIM PERKINS

Sebastopol

Barbaric actions

EDITOR: I don’t know who wrote the editorial that says the carotid restraint “is designed to stop blood flow to the brain and knock someone unconscious” (“A crime report, a victim and no clear answers,” Dec. 4). The editorial also said, “but used improperly, it can be fatal. Some law enforcement agencies allow it only in life-threatening situations.”

Sonoma County is one of the places that allows it. Now our county is fighting tooth and nail to continue using it. It has proven to be fatal, as in the case where David Ward was killed at the hands of a deputy in what was not a life-threatening occasion.

Furthermore, reaching through the window to apply this chokehold on a man couldn’t possibly have been part of any training in the use of this barbarity.

Ward wasn’t threatening anyone. The officer either wasn’t trained properly or is a danger to all of us.

How many more people must die before there are some meaningful reforms? How many more millions of taxpayer dollars will it take before these barbaric actions are prohibited?

IRENE DURHAM

Sebastopol

Trump and climate

EDITOR: Those who support President Donald Trump rarely acknowledge his disregard for our planet, demonstrated by his effort to deny the changes to our climate and his effort to eliminate some positive changes that have been made to reduce the damage being done.

I read an article where he said energy-saving light bulbs make him orange and that low-flow toilets need to be flushed several times. He is instructing the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate with the idea of reversing our requirements for these items.

Our country has always been the world’s leader in innovation. This administration is leading us backward, which in my opinion is pathetic.

Those who endorse Trump are perpetuating the demise of our planet. The proverbial swamp they say he is draining will become a real swamp for our future generations to live in.

JACK VERMEULEN

Rohnert Park

SR’s council vacancy

EDITOR: Now is the chance for young Santa Rosans to change the city for the better by stepping up to serve on the City Council (“City seeking applicants for council seat,” Friday).

Without spending money, you can be picked to serve on the City Council. Just have 20 currently registered voters in the city sign your nomination papers. Then sit for an interview with the City Council members and convince them you are the person who could help to make Santa Rosa better for our future.