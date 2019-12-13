Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Downtown sturggles

EDITOR: Sunday’s article about downtown business (“Up and downtown”) scratches its head looking for answers to the drip, drip, drip of business departures. Just walk past our new square, then head a few miles north and walk through and around the plaza in Healdsburg. What a difference. The difference is our new city center’s lack of charm. Our new Courthouse Square, from this retired architect’s perspective, is a textbook failure of urban design — planned for bicycle conventions, not for people. We are slowly bleeding to death from this new dagger in our heart.

ROGER McBERTY

Santa Rosa

Homeless camps

EDITOR: Now that the “leadership” has allowed permanency to the homeless camp on Joe Rodota Trail, let’s do better. Move the homeless away from the street and onto several nearby open spaces. There are vacant tracts to the east and west of Stony Point.

Split the number of port-a-potties among the separate locations and have them serviced more than regularly. In addition to having more than the occasional police presence, the cities and county need to provide social assistance to those living out in the open. Periodic food and clothing distributions are also required. Most homeless aren’t aggressive or hostile, so don’t treat them as such. That being said, there will be an element who are.

Follow that plan and do better for those who have less or nothing.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Getting past polarization

EDITOR: I continue to read daily in The Press Democrat pro and con letters regarding our president. Often times, they lead to rebuttal letters. What strikes me and concerns me is the total party-line commitment and polarization these letters represent. To simplify these letters, the president has either done everything he said he would by draining the swamp, or he should be impeached and thrown out of office.

This country has gone through other historical periods such as the McCarthy era that demonstrated the rancor and condemnations we are currently experiencing. We as an electorate had to pull ourselves out of those polarized times.

I firmly believe most of our citizens remain open-minded and reside somewhere near the middle of the political spectrum. We, the majority, need to get out and vote now, not based on party lines or party dogma, but based on who will best represent us and our priorities, not those in silos on the far right and left.

We can and must change this dialogue for the health of this country. We are headed in the wrong direction, and I fear for our nation.

DAVID LEHMAN

Petaluma

Cost and effect

EDITOR: In the Nov. 27 paper, we read global greenhouse gas emissions went up again last year (“Bleak picture in UN report”) and that local builders are suing to stop the ban on fossil fuel hookups to new houses (“Windsor sued for natural gas ban”). The ban must be cost-effective, says the California Energy Commission. Cost-effective? By what measure? Fire-proofing your property isn’t cost-effective until a firestorm sweeps your neighborhood. Fire insurance isn’t cost-effective until your home burns.

Climate mitigations like the fossil-fuel ban won’t appear cost-effective until we account for the cost of cascading climate calamities — before they are out of control. A bipartisan bill pending in Congress — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763 — would fix this. It would charge fossil companies a rising fee on fuel extraction and distribute all revenues in monthly per-capita dividends to families.