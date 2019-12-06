PD Editorial: Opting out of a public union shouldn’t be so hard

Unions are the first to cry foul when someone tramples on the rights of workers … unless it’s a union and its government allies doing the trampling.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled that states may not compel public workers to pay union fees if they don’t want to be associated with a union. Perhaps the University of California and its employee union didn’t get the memo. A UC Davis Medical Center worker is suing the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees for making it all but impossible for him to leave the union behind.

The suit alleges that in order to leave the union, members had to follow a Byzantine system with shifting requirements and deadlines. And even after the worker in the suit had extricated himself, the union continued to charge fees that the UC system collected on its behalf.

There are some good reasons to question the Supreme Court’s reasoning in a decision that upended decades of precedent, but the fact is that this is now settled law. Americans get along and succeed as a society because we follow the rules, even the ones we think are wrong. There are times for civil disobedience, but this isn’t one of them.

That goes double for state governments, which owe their own success to the rule of law. The state — in the form of UC Davis — shouldn’t help private groups like unions run roughshod over individual Californians who have a clearly articulated constitutional right not to endorse unions and all that they stand for.

Public sector unions, meanwhile, demonstrate horrible hypocrisy in this case. They purport to fight for the rights of workers, just not the right of workers to walk away.

A half-dozen similar cases have been filed against California’s public unions since the Supreme Court ruling. They are, of course, partly motivated by politics. What isn’t infused with politics these days? Conservative groups are pushing the legal challenges to diminish the power of public unions. It just happens that they have clear Supreme Court direction on their side this time.

State workers still have plenty of reasons to join a union. A union negotiates contracts and monitors workplace conditions on workers’ behalf. It protects them from management overreach.

Yet some state workers also have legitimate reasons not to belong to a public union. For example, they might not want to be associated with and subsidize union political campaigning that almost always sides with Democrats and more public spending.

What the court said was that the decision belongs to the worker, not the state and not the union.

“Forcing free and independent individuals to endorse ideas they find objectionable raises serious First Amendment concerns,” the court found. It concluded, “States and public-sector unions may no longer extract agency fees from nonconsenting employees.”

Employees who decide they want out of the union shouldn’t face unreasonable hurdles. People can opt-out of an email list, cancel a streaming service subscription or stop a recurring charitable donation without much difficulty. If California universities and public unions can’t make it equally as easy, it’s only because they aren’t trying and aren’t following the law.

