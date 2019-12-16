Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
December 16, 2019, 12:05AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Dreaming of Congress

EDITOR: I had a dream. I dreamed that politicians always put country ahead of self. I dreamed politicians wanted to fix climate change. I dreamed politicians wanted to fix immigration problems. I dreamed politicians wanted to make this country even better than it is. I dreamed politicians wanted to work together and spend their time doing what they were hired to do, not what their political caucuses told them to do.

Then I woke up. CNN was on TV. Then the nightmare came to be. Imagine how much could be accomplished if all the effort Congress was putting into its current actions was instead used to fix the above problems. Imagine.

RUSS MESSANA

Santa Rosa

Parks and commerce

EDITOR: In a Nov. 29 editorial (“Don’t turn our national parks into amusement parks”), you discussed a new Trump administration committee, the Outdoor Recreation Advisory Committee, made up of national park concessionaires and other corporations. As the editorial pointed out, the committee has produced many new ideas about how its members could make more money using parks for more profit-making activities than are currently allowed. The editorial opposed these ideas because they would lead the national parks “further down the trail toward private control (and) commercial development.”

Yet, in a Sept. 1 editorial (“Keep ranching at Point Reyes”), you had no concern with ranchers operating on 28,000 acres of public park land. To justify this privatization, the editorial said the park “was established to help preserve agriculture in western Marin County.” There is nothing in the 1962 enabling legislation to support that statement. A 1978 amendment gives the National Park Service discretion to allow ranching, but only if it won’t harm natural resources. Ranching is greatly harming the natural resources. Read the draft environmental impact statement.

JIM CODA

Petaluma

Mental health needs

EDITOR: Kudos to our local health care organizations for stepping up and contributing to funding a new psychiatric health center (“Hospital bed shortage,” Dec. 4).

After years of depression, suicidal ideation and estrangement from his family, my son, age 23, was taken to an emergency room after attempting to set his bedroom on fire and overdosing. He was seen for less than six hours, received no psychiatric intervention and was released back into the world. Six weeks later, he took a shotgun, pointed it under his chin and pulled the trigger, hoping to die.

He didn’t die. He was left blinded and with half of his face destroyed. He has endured many excruciating surgeries and will continue to suffer through many more in the future to reconstruct his beautiful face.

All of us need to open our minds and hearts to those who suffer daily from the many facets of mental illness — from depression and social anxiety to substance abuse and, yes, to suicide. It behooves all of us to do whatever we can individually to promote and fund psychiatric facilities in our communities. We need trained professionals with the expertise, knowledge and desire to treat this insidious disease in all its forms.

People don’t choose mental illness, it chooses them.

LAURA FAYE

Santa Rosa

SMART needs a shuttle

EDITOR: Amid the hoopla over the opening of SMART train service to Larkspur, the public is learning that the train doesn’t go all the way to the ferry terminal. There is a half-mile walk from the train to the ferry.

For people with limited mobility, such as those with walkers or canes, that is a challenge. But when asked if SMART was considering a shuttle, Farhad Mansourian, SMART’s general manager, replied that SMART does not provide door-to-door service and would need to rely on other local transit agencies to consider such a service if the train-to-ferry passenger mix eventually calls for it (“SMART service to Larkspur starts next week,” Dec. 5).

To me, that response is totally unacceptable. How does Mansourian propose to determine whether the train-to-ferry passenger mix calls for shuttle service? On the one hand, he would never know how many people wanted to make the trip but decided they couldn’t, and thus didn’t show up in the passenger mix. On the other hand, would SMART officials observe how many people are struggling to walk the half-mile, and decide then, and only then, whether there are enough of them to warrant a shuttle?

SMART needs do the right thing and provide a shuttle now.

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

Fueling the climate fire

EDITOR: While I don’t object to a commercial use on the corner of Highway 12 and Llano Road, I do object to a gas station. We are in the beginning of the 21st century climate crisis. As Beacon Economics reported in a recent study, “At its current annual rate of cutting emissions by 1.15%, the state won’t meet its 2030 target until 2061, and could be more than 100 years late in meeting its 2050 target.”

Sonoma County cannot lament the fires and floods that have affected us, events exacerbated by the climate crisis, and turn around and approve more fossil-fuel infrastructure. Such an action is literally putting more fuel on the fire while keeping our heads in the sand. We are smarter than that.

Sonoma County is a leader in California, and California is leading the nation in showing how to have a strong economy while reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Let us show our leadership by not only refusing new gas stations but also by enacting a moratorium on all new fossil-fuel infrastructure.

LAWRENCE JAFFE

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine