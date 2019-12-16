Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Dreaming of Congress

EDITOR: I had a dream. I dreamed that politicians always put country ahead of self. I dreamed politicians wanted to fix climate change. I dreamed politicians wanted to fix immigration problems. I dreamed politicians wanted to make this country even better than it is. I dreamed politicians wanted to work together and spend their time doing what they were hired to do, not what their political caucuses told them to do.

Then I woke up. CNN was on TV. Then the nightmare came to be. Imagine how much could be accomplished if all the effort Congress was putting into its current actions was instead used to fix the above problems. Imagine.

RUSS MESSANA

Santa Rosa

Parks and commerce

EDITOR: In a Nov. 29 editorial (“Don’t turn our national parks into amusement parks”), you discussed a new Trump administration committee, the Outdoor Recreation Advisory Committee, made up of national park concessionaires and other corporations. As the editorial pointed out, the committee has produced many new ideas about how its members could make more money using parks for more profit-making activities than are currently allowed. The editorial opposed these ideas because they would lead the national parks “further down the trail toward private control (and) commercial development.”

Yet, in a Sept. 1 editorial (“Keep ranching at Point Reyes”), you had no concern with ranchers operating on 28,000 acres of public park land. To justify this privatization, the editorial said the park “was established to help preserve agriculture in western Marin County.” There is nothing in the 1962 enabling legislation to support that statement. A 1978 amendment gives the National Park Service discretion to allow ranching, but only if it won’t harm natural resources. Ranching is greatly harming the natural resources. Read the draft environmental impact statement.

JIM CODA

Petaluma

Mental health needs

EDITOR: Kudos to our local health care organizations for stepping up and contributing to funding a new psychiatric health center (“Hospital bed shortage,” Dec. 4).

After years of depression, suicidal ideation and estrangement from his family, my son, age 23, was taken to an emergency room after attempting to set his bedroom on fire and overdosing. He was seen for less than six hours, received no psychiatric intervention and was released back into the world. Six weeks later, he took a shotgun, pointed it under his chin and pulled the trigger, hoping to die.

He didn’t die. He was left blinded and with half of his face destroyed. He has endured many excruciating surgeries and will continue to suffer through many more in the future to reconstruct his beautiful face.

All of us need to open our minds and hearts to those who suffer daily from the many facets of mental illness — from depression and social anxiety to substance abuse and, yes, to suicide. It behooves all of us to do whatever we can individually to promote and fund psychiatric facilities in our communities. We need trained professionals with the expertise, knowledge and desire to treat this insidious disease in all its forms.

People don’t choose mental illness, it chooses them.

LAURA FAYE

Santa Rosa

SMART needs a shuttle