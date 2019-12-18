Subscribe

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
December 18, 2019, 12:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

McConnell’s arrogance

EDITOR: With the same arrogance that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell displayed in preventing President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee from getting even a meeting with senators, he now has tainted the trial of the president by admitting to discussing tactics for the trial with the defendant, Donald Trump.

At the least, the trial should be determined nullified by such a blatant breach of normal judicial protocol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, together with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, should confer with Chief Justice John Roberts, the presiding judge, and insist that either the trial is of little value because of McConnell’s actions, or that McConnell should be recused from any involvement in the trial.

Considering the oath taken by the jurors to judge the proceedings with unbiased objectivity, this situation demands honest and patriotic fairness. So far this will be missing.

Chuck and Nancy, where are you?

RICHARD SANSOM

Sebastopol

Downtown examples

EDITOR: What do the Santa Rosa City Council and the people sitting in front of Santa Rosa downtown doorways have in common? They both want our money. What do Healdsburg, Sonoma and Petaluma have in common? Free parking and doorways clear of squatters. If Healdsburg, Sonoma and Petaluma are the examples of successful downtowns, maybe the Santa Rosa City Council should ask them how they do it.

PAM MILLIGAN

Santa Rosa

The crux of history

EDITOR: Our souls are being tried again. The United States of America was formed via the Revolutionary War against the rule of a mad despotic king. Have you ever imagined which side you would have been on back then?

There were Patriots, as the rebels called themselves, among the colonists who demanded their own voice in how they were governed. And there were Tories, well-off colonists who preferred to remain in fealty without self-government, largely to protect personal, often inhumanely gained profit.

Today, there are still those who believe in democratic self-rule. And there are those who don’t care who’s in charge, even if it is a mad counterfeit king, who would just as soon give this country over to Russia as a colony if it would give him more money and power.

If you think politics has nothing to do with you, you are mistaken. It has come for all of us now. The crux of history is upon us to either keep our country free or forever abandon the principles our forebears fought for.

Please renew your patriotism and rebel against authoritarianism. It’s that serious.

The Constitution of “we the people”: use it or lose it.

BILL TRZECIAK

Santa Rosa

Remember the children

EDITOR: As we prepare for the holidays in our beautiful county of Sonoma, we should not forget that our government is housing children in cages and away from their parents. These children are innocent of any crime. Their families were only trying to avoid danger in their home country. Very similar to the story of Jesus’ family going to Egypt to escape danger. Please keep these children and their families in your thoughts.

MARY WASHBURN

Sonoma

SMART’s refusal

EDITOR: With the disclosure that SMART refused requests for daily ridership statistics, it is apparent that SMART is failing to meet its predictions (“SMART not disclosing weekly, daily rider data,” Thursday). We have been told by many that SMART collects a negligible 3% to 5% of operating costs out of the farebox. This compares with anywhere from 25% to 50% for other public transit systems.

The extension to the Larkspur ferry terminal is most likely going to be a much-hyped but little used service. Especially for Sonoma County residents who will not spend two to three hours commuting to San Francisco with three transfers. Not to mention a quarter-mile walk downhill (and uphill returning) to get to the ferry terminal.

Since SMART has never disclosed its true cost to taxpayers, we just guess that the subsidy per passenger, for every trip, is between $25 and $50, depending on length. A SMART disclosure on these actual figures would be helpful.

Withholding the facts would seem to constitute a coverup of some nature. We cannot vote to give SMART any more money until it proves itself to be a transparent and successful venture. Until that time, vote no on the sales tax extension.

WAYNE DIGGS

Cloverdale

An oath ignored

EDITOR: Sen. Lindsey Graham is “not trying to pretend to be a fair juror” in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. Mitch McConnell brags that Senate Republicans will be working in “total coordination with the White House counsel.” This is how seriously Senate Republicans will take their pretrial oath to “do impartial justice” based on the evidence presented. And it is indicative of how seriously they take their oath to “support and defend the Constitution.”

JACK ZIEGLER

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine