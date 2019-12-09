Close to Home: Cyclists and the Joe Rodota Trail encampment

For the majority of my adult life I have used a bicycle as my sole form of transportation. Between school, work, home, the houses of friends and family, cyclists know the joy of hitting the road. Or, in this case, the trail.

For years, I would take the Joe Rodota Trail from Santa Rosa to appointments in Sebastopol, and there is both a luxury and a struggle involved in this way of living. The struggle is that one must plan for time (just over 7 miles, anywhere from 30-45 minutes), plan for weather (I often carried a full change of clothes), for flat tires and more. The luxury is being under the trees and sky, being outside a box and using your own body to move yourself through the world.

The Joe Rodota Trail is a vital and largely irreplaceable piece of our county’s non-automotive infrastructure. In a world where fossil-fuel emissions are increasing and the repercussions of this are being made irrefutably clear, encouraging bicycling and public transportation is not a wish but a necessity.

Unfortunately, I do not see life as so simple as to be made of only one necessity. I see it as multifaceted, with many necessities, another of which is the health and well-being of my community. A community is only as large as one’s heart, and my community extends beyond the walls of my dwelling to my houseless neighbors on the trail. So I went to speak with them.

I went as a cyclist, as a neighbor, as someone who wanted to do something about what I saw. I saw people living in a drainage ditch on the side of a trail. I spoke to lifelong Sonoma County residents. I spoke to people with full-time jobs who can’t afford rent. I spoke with people in-between places, people sick, people who can’t find another place to be.

This was before the temporary toilets were installed but after the incident in which a housed person had trailers of horse manure dumped near the encampment. This was before the Board of Supervisors meeting when we introduced ourselves as a coalition but after another group petitioned to have the houseless community forcibly removed and police presence increased.

So as a cyclist what am I to do? I love the trail, but I also love my community. The answer, for me at least, is logical when I take the time to think about it.

There currently is no viable place for the Joe Rodota camp to be relocated, so we must begin where we are: on the trail. We must improve the conditions of our neighbors as best we can because when we do this we do so much more. Not only do we do the right thing, but we also lay the groundwork for the next step of moving the camp and, additionally, we improve the conditions of the trail for cyclists.

Like using a bicycle to get around, participating in this process is both a luxury and a struggle. It is a luxury because I do not have to worry about my living space being flooded, about keeping warm at night, about people degrading and denigrating me. It is a struggle because we have collectively failed to address this issue, and there is much to overcome.

Maybe Sonoma County unfolds between the luxury and the struggle, but if it does, it needs to be the case for all of us, cyclists, motorists, housed and the houseless.

Miles Sarvis-Wilburn is a cofounder of the Squeaky Wheel Bicycle Coalition. He lives in Forestville.

