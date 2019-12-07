Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

December 7, 2019, 12:05AM

“That’s a hoax. I did my homework. You lost it. Sad.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

“My parents don’t pay taxes so you can harass me with mundane schoolwork.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“In this next equation I will prove, using the architectural theories behind the creation of the flying buttress, that our president’s hairdo is, indeed, possible.”

DAN COURTER, Glen Ellen

“Rather than think for ourselves, couldn’t we just ask Alexa?”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.

“You know very well my generation doesn’t hand write. Is there some kind of a keyboard I can use?”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

