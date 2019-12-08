PD Editorial: Stop hiding harassment in the state Capitol

The California Legislature has gone silent about sexual harassment complaints against its members, staff and lobbyists. That’s unacceptable in the era of #MeToo. It’s unacceptable any time.

Californians have Capital Public Radio to thank for ongoing reporting about sexual harassment complaints in the Capitol. Their reporters have pushed for public records to be released and made sure that the issue remains in front of the public where it belongs.

The state Assembly and Senate have had problems with sexual harassment for years. From 2006 to 2016, there were just over five complaints per year on average. The numbers skyrocketed, though, after 2016 with the advent of the #MeToo and We Said Enough movements. There were 33 complaints in 2017 and 15 in 2018.

Who were those complaints about? Were there five separate offenders in most years, or one really bad one? The Legislature won’t say. It only releases names after investigators have substantiated an allegation. That means an elected official might have multiple complaints about harassment in private that have only he-said, she-said evidence, and voters would never know.

Meanwhile, the Legislature spent nearly $2 million on legal costs related to sexual harassment cases last year.

It’s true that there have been a few resignations after substantiated claims became public. It’s also true that the Legislature must tread carefully in protecting survivors. But the public deserves to know if there are allegations made against a lawmaker. If the claims aren’t substantiated, people are capable of processing that. If multiple unsubstantiated allegations are made, that’s a red flag.

This is about more than just identities, though. It’s important that the Legislature at least let the public know how many allegations are made, and in that officials have failed. The Legislature has denied public records requests for data since February 2019.

In February, lawmakers launched a Workplace Conduct Unit tasked with dealing with allegations of harassment and discrimination in the Capitol. Taxpayers are funding the office, but the public isn’t allowed to know even the most rudimentary information about its work, such as how many new allegations it is investigating.

Such secrecy is a choice by legislative leaders. They hide behind attorney-client privilege and exemptions to the Legislative Open Records Act, but those exemptions are not mandatory in most cases. Public records exemptions allow officials to keep some records confidential, but it’s usually optional. If there’s a compelling public interest in releasing records, officials do not have to invoke an exemption.

Sexual harassment in the highest halls of power certainly rises to the level of compelling public interest. The Capitol should be a place where it’s safe for all Californians to visit and debate policy without fear of harassment that will be kept secret.

The Legislature envisioned transparency when it wrote the open records act. “The Legislature finds and declares that access to information concerning the conduct of the people’s business by the Legislature is a fundamental and necessary right of every citizen in this state,” the act states.

Apparently knowing how many people say they have been harassed in the halls of power isn’t fundamental and necessary enough.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.