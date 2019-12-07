PD Editorial: Saluting those who fought for freedom

President Franklin D. Roosevelt called Dec. 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy.”

On this, the 78th anniversary of Japan’s surprise attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor, we don’t want to miss a timely opportunity to salute the veterans of World War II. With a dwindling number of those who fought still here to share their recollections, the infamous date, and the war that followed, will soon live only in history books and photographs.

Pearl Harbor, which until Sept. 11, 2001, was the deadliest attack on American soil, brought the United States into a war many had hoped to avoid. The attack was a devastating blow, but not a fatal one.

In all, more than 2,400 Americans were killed, including 1,177 who perished on the USS Arizona. Of the 96 warships present, 18, including eight battleships, were sunk or severely damaged. In addition, 188 U.S. aircraft were destroyed.

Congress declared war the following day, as a shocked nation united to fight in Europe and Asia. In a display of industrial might, the Pacific fleet was soon rebuilt. And by the time the Axis powers were defeated a little less than four years later, more than 16 million Americans, including about 800,000 Californians, had served in the military.

After returning home, they fueled a historic economic expansion, while the United States, once an isolationist country, assumed a leading role on the world stage — rebuilding Europe and Asia and, having seen the horror of nuclear destruction in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, helping to establish the United Nations, NATO and other alliances intended to maintain peace around the globe. Germany, Japan and Italy, our foes in World War II, are now American allies.

On this 78th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, fewer than 390,000 American veterans of World War II are still living, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In California, the Census Bureau estimated last year, barely 50,000 World War II veterans remain, including 1,615 here in Sonoma County.

Even those who enlisted in the final year of the war would be over 90 now. Many of the remaining survivors are centenarians. Soon all of them will be gone.

Few of us fully understand the sacrifices required of those who fought, or those who worked to support the war effort at home. All of us are beneficiaries of their triumph over fascism, and even as present wars in the Middle East drag on, we can’t lose sight of their hope for peace and freedom throughout the world.

With the passing years, and the declining number of veterans, the turnout for Pearl Harbor commemorations is getting sparse. But there are still opportunities to honor these men and women, including a ceremony at the Santa Rosa Veterans Building, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Stop by, and say thanks to the veterans of the Greatest Generation.

