Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
December 19, 2019, 12:05AM

EDITOR: Our nation is in the middle of an historic event, a crisis if you will: the impeachment of Donald Trump, our president. Democrats are trying to follow the Constitution. Republicans are holding fast to their man. It makes me wonder.

I was a teacher for 34 years. During those years, I learned that teachers were held to a high moral standard. Occasionally I would swear in class only to be admonished by my students. They would tell me, “You can’t say that; you’re a teacher.” I believe this cloak of morality holds true for all teachers.

Now the question is, why should we as a nation hold our president to a lower standard? If anything, we should hold him to a higher standard. He represents our nation. The world is watching. Yet he continues to lie, cheat and disgrace his office. The man has no shame.

If I, as a teacher, had been accused of just one of the crimes leveled at him, I would have lost my teaching credential and been banned from teaching for life. When I became a teacher, I swore to uphold this moral code of conduct. Too bad we can’t, or won’t, hold Trump to the same code of conduct and moral standards.

CHARLES GARCIA

Fort Bragg

County cannabis rules

EDITOR: The reason that there were no public comments against the cannabis ordinance at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday was because the public wasn’t notified about the proposed drastic turnabout (“County votes to relax process,” Wednesday). Only the industry miraculously was alerted.

We only found out on Saturday when one of our members found the Item No. 43 slipped into the board’s agenda, which seemed to be just a small change.

We were blindsided. We were all waiting for the second phase, which was to address neighborhood compatibility and had been promised by Board of Supervisors. A sweeping change was slipped in quietly trying to avoid the upheaval that such an about face would have caused.

This is an egregious step and a lack of good faith by the Board of Supervisors.

This action only heightens the distrust many of us feel in county government protecting its citizens and keeping its word to its constituents.

RACHEL ZIERDT

Sebastopol

SMART’s refusal

EDITOR: The article about SMART’s refusal to release its ridership data floored me (“SMART not disclosing weekly, daily rider data,” Dec. 12). SMART is paid for by you and me. We are entitled to know everything there is to know.

The excuses cited in the article for not releasing this data are so flimsy they are impossible to justify. I call for the firing and replacement of everyone connected to the management of SMART, including the board.

Let’s get some people on that board and in management who know how to run a railroad and understand that they are beholden to its benefactors — the public.

My response to the requested sales tax extension is a resounding “no.”

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Civil commitment

EDITOR: I’ve been reading your coverage about the tent city on the Joe Rodota Trail. If I lived along the trail, or biked along the trail, I’d be really mad at the takeover, complete with used syringes and human waste flung into bordering backyards. There’s got to be a better place in this county for temporary homeless housing that provides sanitation but doesn’t encourage all the homeless people from Eureka to San Jose to head to Santa Rosa for services.

I don’t know what the short-term solution is, but I think Massachusetts has a long-term solution. It has a civil commitment law — Section 35 — that allows family members or law enforcement to get a court order to involuntarily commit people whose alcohol or drug use endangers themselves or others.

The homeless problem in California will never change until we have good civil commitment laws and decent mandatory rehab and mental health centers. We’re a rich state. I’d happily pay more in taxes to fund those beds and civil commitment treatment programs. That’s a much more compassionate solution than letting people die slowly on the streets.

If you want to learn more about Massachusetts’ civil commitment law, watch pbs.org/newshour/show/massachusetts-jails-men-to-provide-drug-addiction-treatment. If someone puts it on the California ballot, I’ll vote for it.

TERESA MARIANI HENDRIX

Windsor

An illegal coup

EDITOR: I must speak out against the illegal coup taking place in Congress. I immigrated to this country as a child, fleeing the scourge of socialism and its pandemic government corruption. I was just one of many who left everything behind, fleeing to what many considered the promised land. I benefitted from a good public school education and a thriving economy, and I was always thankful for the well-thought-out foundation of our government, the U.S. Constitution.

Unfortunately, a cabal of corrupt public officials is trampling our Constitution in a desperate attempt to reverse the outcome of a lawful presidential election.

Their “evidence” is nothing but innuendo and hearsay. It’s unconscionable that President Donald Trump is denied the right to face and cross-examine his accusers and their witnesses in this impeachment sham.

Meanwhile, they are failing to fulfill any of the promises that got them elected. Instead, they are devoting most of their time trying to nullify one of this country’s most historic elections.

Nevertheless, I have great faith in our country and am looking forward to our president being exonerated of all charges, the enemies within being served justice and Trump winning a landslide election in 2020.

WILLIAM PATERSON

Sebastopol

