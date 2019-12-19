Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Standards of conduct

EDITOR: Our nation is in the middle of an historic event, a crisis if you will: the impeachment of Donald Trump, our president. Democrats are trying to follow the Constitution. Republicans are holding fast to their man. It makes me wonder.

I was a teacher for 34 years. During those years, I learned that teachers were held to a high moral standard. Occasionally I would swear in class only to be admonished by my students. They would tell me, “You can’t say that; you’re a teacher.” I believe this cloak of morality holds true for all teachers.

Now the question is, why should we as a nation hold our president to a lower standard? If anything, we should hold him to a higher standard. He represents our nation. The world is watching. Yet he continues to lie, cheat and disgrace his office. The man has no shame.

If I, as a teacher, had been accused of just one of the crimes leveled at him, I would have lost my teaching credential and been banned from teaching for life. When I became a teacher, I swore to uphold this moral code of conduct. Too bad we can’t, or won’t, hold Trump to the same code of conduct and moral standards.

CHARLES GARCIA

Fort Bragg

County cannabis rules

EDITOR: The reason that there were no public comments against the cannabis ordinance at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday was because the public wasn’t notified about the proposed drastic turnabout (“County votes to relax process,” Wednesday). Only the industry miraculously was alerted.

We only found out on Saturday when one of our members found the Item No. 43 slipped into the board’s agenda, which seemed to be just a small change.

We were blindsided. We were all waiting for the second phase, which was to address neighborhood compatibility and had been promised by Board of Supervisors. A sweeping change was slipped in quietly trying to avoid the upheaval that such an about face would have caused.

This is an egregious step and a lack of good faith by the Board of Supervisors.

This action only heightens the distrust many of us feel in county government protecting its citizens and keeping its word to its constituents.

RACHEL ZIERDT

Sebastopol

SMART’s refusal

EDITOR: The article about SMART’s refusal to release its ridership data floored me (“SMART not disclosing weekly, daily rider data,” Dec. 12). SMART is paid for by you and me. We are entitled to know everything there is to know.

The excuses cited in the article for not releasing this data are so flimsy they are impossible to justify. I call for the firing and replacement of everyone connected to the management of SMART, including the board.

Let’s get some people on that board and in management who know how to run a railroad and understand that they are beholden to its benefactors — the public.

My response to the requested sales tax extension is a resounding “no.”

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Civil commitment

EDITOR: I’ve been reading your coverage about the tent city on the Joe Rodota Trail. If I lived along the trail, or biked along the trail, I’d be really mad at the takeover, complete with used syringes and human waste flung into bordering backyards. There’s got to be a better place in this county for temporary homeless housing that provides sanitation but doesn’t encourage all the homeless people from Eureka to San Jose to head to Santa Rosa for services.