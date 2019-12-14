Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Opting out of unions

EDITOR: How refreshing to read an editorial that acknowledges how unions benefit the average worker (“Opting out of a public union shouldn’t be hard,” Dec. 6). How refreshing to read an editorial that supports the right of a union member to leave the union, if he or she so desires. Indeed, unions aren’t all-powerful entities that can, as you mention, simply ignore the law when it doesn’t suit them.

DAVID TULANIAN

Las Vegas

Coastal plan hearings

EDITOR: Thanks for covering the creation of the local coastal plan update, which was created behind closed doors at the county (“Hearings set to revise Sonoma coastal plan,” Thursday).

At the recent public meeting, Permit Sonoma’s planner acknowledged that numerous coastal and nonprofit stakeholders were never consulted about the plan. Thus, the department missed the opportunity for expert input from other knowledgeable sources.

Most worrisome, the new draft frequently uses loophole phraseology — “principally permitted use” — that allows ultimate discretion of the planners about what permits might be issued and what level of review is required. This language embeds a permanent opening for the planning department to do whatever it wants or is pressured to do by development interests. This is unacceptable.

All of us should be alarmed that the current concept of a principally permitted use, as specified on Permit Sonoma’s website, says that zoning designations won’t be appealable to the California Coastal Commission once approved at the county level. So the public will have no appeal to higher authorities.

This flawed document needs to go back to the drawing board with the goal of protection rather than development.

Public input is needed now. The county is hosting public workshops, and your voice is needed to protect our coast. Please see Localcoastalplan.org for upcoming dates and places.

REUBEN WEINZVEG

Treasurer, Preserve Rural Sonoma County

Disparaging remarks

EDITOR: I’m sorry, is it just me, or is it just plain wrong for a grown man, who also happens to be the leader of the free world, to disparage a determined young woman recognized for her global leadership skills (“‘Ridiculous’: Trump attacks Thunberg after Time ‘person of the year’ honor, pressdemocrat.com)?

Greta Thunberg is a true altruistic leader inspiring young and not-so-young people around the world to do the right thing and reduce their carbon footprint, while holding leaders around the globe accountable. We should all feel proud of Thunberg.

LORI SIMERLY

Santa Rosa

Rush to judgment

EDITOR: Donald Trump is accused of abusing his office by withholding money from Ukraine to see if funds were used for corrupt purposes. The abuse lies in focusing on the son of Joe Biden, who may oppose Trump for the presidency. This would make Trump’s inquiry a political act, designed to aid Trump personally. Fair enough.

However, it appears that the impeachment process has an aggressive timetable, designed to be completed by year’s end. This timetable is so aggressive that the House is willing to forgo testimony of key eyewitnesses who are presently resisting subpoenas. In the absence of the testimony of those witnesses, more reliance will have to be made on secondhand information. What’s the rush? The impeachment of Richard Nixon took six months, front to back. Don’t we want to get the whole story?