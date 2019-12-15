Subscribe

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

December 15, 2019, 12:15AM

Unclog the dam

EDITOR: In case you missed it among all the other “breaking news” of the day, Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed out on Dec. 5 that the House has sent the Senate 275 bills on bipartisan botes, and most of them are “sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk.”

Those 275 bills deal with myriad issues, including background checks for some gun purchases that aren’t currently covered. McConnell refuses to even bring them up for discussion. He’d rather spend his time confirming federal judges, even though at least nine of President Donald Trump’s nominees have been deemed ‘unqualified’ by the American Bar Association.

McConnell has definitely earned his nickname “Moscow Mitch” by refusing to take up bills that would further protect our elections from Russian interference. I think he’s also earned a new nickname for his obstruction of legislation and Supreme Court nominees. He’s “the Dam, Mitch McConnell,” or just plain “Dam Mitch McConnell” if you prefer.

Let’s hope that in 2020 American voters can unclog the dam by voting McConnell out as a U.S. senator from Kentucky and also voting in enough Democrats to take over control of the Senate.

Too bad it can’t happen before the impeachment trial.

ROB SINGLETON

Santa Rosa

Unchecked electors

EDITOR: Our constitutional framers added the Electoral College provision to encourage membership of some smaller states. Contrary to their intent, it has been a means for awarding undeserved victories to unsuitable candidates, including the 2000 and 2016 presidential elections.

After losing the 2000 popular vote, George W. Bush was mysteriously handed victory. This enabled him to invade Iraq against the advice of our allies, and which he justified with disinformation. This brought wars to relatively stable areas, which are still underway, with 300,000 estimated deaths thus far. This probably ranks as the most unpardonable military blunder in our history.

Sixteen years later, the Electoral College again handed victory to an unsuitable losing candidate. who resumed Bush’s abusive policies — only worse. Donald Trump’s unprecedented deception and broken treaties have caused distrust among our allies while strengthening the influences of our adversaries and lowering the ethical standards for this office.

The unchecked environmental and social abuses of these two unelected presidents, and their dreadful consequences, cannot even be measured.

Prime blame for this abusive governance lies not with these presidents, but instead with the voters who planted such unsuitable persons in the world’s highest position and then tolerated their abuses and the broken election system.

ROBERT SETTGAST

Novato

Fentanyl charges

EDITOR: The defendants in the fentanyl case probably will end up being convicted, maybe serving time in prison (“Three tied to drug deaths charged,” Thursday). The Sacklers, manufacturers and distributors of Oxycontin, knowing the truth that their “meds” were responsible for thousands upon thousands of deaths, will never end up in court about that. They will throw an obscene amount of money at it, representing a tiny percentage of their profits and have no felonies on their records, serve no jail time, etc. So it goes.

JOHN GRAHM

Santa Rosa

Gingrich’s hypocrisy

EDITOR: The hypocrisy is overwhelming. On Dec. 5, Newt Gingrich came out from wherever he has been to complain that Donald Trump is being bullied and harassed by the ungodly Democrats, because they want the vote on impeachment to be held right before Christmas. How cruel and unchristian.

I know some people just deplore the truth, but here it is: On Dec. 19, 1998, the House of Representatives, under Speaker Newt Gingrich, voted to impeach Bill Clinton. Just six days before Christmas. The grounds for impeachment? He lied to Congress relating to an affair. Period. Not obstructing justice. Not bribery. Lying about an affair. Think about that. What a hypocrite.

One other blaring example of hypocrisy is the argument that the Democrats haven’t done anything because all they can think about is getting rid of Donald Trump. Well, they are correct if the mean Congress hasn’t done anything. The reason? Mitch McConnell.

The House of Representatives has passed or agreed to pass 389 bills and 151 resolutions since January and sent them to the Senate to be presented, debated and voted on. And that is where they are, in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office. To wither and die. What hypocrisy.

ALAN PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Inaction on homeless

EDITOR: Recently, an email message arrived from former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey’s supervisorial campaign expressing the concern he feels for the growing line of homeless tents stretched out along the Joe Rodota Trail in plain sight of Highway 12. Shelter for homeless folk should have been a concern for the present supervisor, Shirlee Zane. But it obviously hasn’t been.

If Coursey really means to draft a county homeless housing policy that will actually aid people out in the rain now, he needs to publicize it soon. Your “Let the Public Speak” column has often presented valid ideas. which have, to date at least, simply been ignored by policymakers such as Zane and other county supervisors.

Hopefully, the present supervisor candidates, Zane and Coursey, will each present a plan before the only-too-obvious inaction of the Board of Supervisors makes a mockery of their holiday spirit and charity moves that don’t help the homeless.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

