Stephens: America doesn’t need France’s economy

The past three years have been hard ones for the United States, especially for anyone who cares about good governance, democratic decency and the fate of open societies.

But there’s been one bright spot: An economy that defies expert predictions by continuing to deliver jobs, growth, dividends and higher wages. We were reminded of this again Friday, with news that the economy added 266,000 new jobs last month, bringing unemployment to a 50-year low.

That being so, maybe now is not the best time for Democratic candidates to suggest we turn ourselves into an economic facsimile of France.

That’s my way of reading a useful report from the New York Times’ Jim Tankersley, who on Thursday described the ways in which Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other progressives are trying to upend decades of economic thinking by insisting that sharp tax increases on businesses and the wealthy would accelerate growth, not depress it. Under a Warren presidency, those tax hikes would be accompanied by monumental increases in government spending and fundamental alterations to the structures of the private economy.

Tankersley’s piece coincided with a fresh round of nationwide strikes in France, where at least 800,000 people took to the streets to protest Emmanuel Macron’s attempts to modernize the country’s byzantine public pension systems. At least one of these plans — there are 42 in all — dates to the reign of Louis XIV, and some kick in when workers retire in their 50s, costing the state an ever-mounting fortune as average life spans get longer.

Successive French administrations of both the left and right have been trying to reform this and other aspects of the country’s statist economy for decades, with limited results. Social benefits, once given, are hard to pare, much less withdraw. Hence the frequent strikes: Since 1789, French governments have been acutely sensitive to mass protests, and too often have capitulated to them.

Hence also France’s perennial economic crisis.

The country’s unemployment rate has not fallen below 7% since 1983 and is now at 8.6%. Long-term unemployment exceeds 40%, compared with 13.3% in the United States. The country’s annual growth rate has barely exceeded an average of 1% per year since the 21st century began. It’s expected to come in at 1.3% for this year.

As of last year, the median monthly take-home pay was just $1,930, meaning half of all French workers make even less. It’s why the country erupted in protest when Macron proposed raising fuel taxes a few cents per liter.

How much of this is a matter of the French making different, arguably better, choices when it comes to balancing work and leisure? Surely some. And how much of it is made up for by quality public services, strong worker protections and fewer economic inequalities? Some, too.

Then again, the health service that used to be the toast of Francophiles is overwhelmed, understaffed and “on the brink of collapse,” according to a report in the Guardian. French universities, while cheap, are overcrowded, underfunded and notoriously mediocre: “Too easy to get in and too easy to get out,” as one local observer put it. French workers exercise their right to strike roughly seven times more frequently than German workers do, and 125 times more than Swiss ones.