PD Editorial: A fire alarm sounds for home insurance market

A time-out called by California’s insurance commissioner gives thousands of homeowners policyholders a one-year reprieve — and puts state lawmakers on the clock.

Implementing a new state law for the first time, Commissioner Ricardo Lara on Thursday barred insurance companies from canceling coverage for one year for homeowners or renters living in any of the 16 areas of the state hit by wildfires this year.

Anyone suffering a total loss is legally entitled to two automatic renewals or 24 months. Lara’s order provides 12 months of protection for those property owners who live in the vicinity of a wildfire but didn’t lose a home.

The moratorium will protect more than 800,000 policyholders statewide, including 140,000 in 29 ZIP codes in Sonoma County, where the Kincade fire burned 77,758 acres and destroyed 374 homes and other structures.

Lara also requested that insurers voluntarily renew policies elsewhere in the state.

The moratorium is a welcome relief, but it’s only a Band-Aid.

When state legislators return to Sacramento next month, they will have about 11 months to right the homeowners insurance market, which after a long stretch of profitability has been hit by staggering wildfire claims over the past four years. Insurers have canceled thousands of policies in high-risk areas of California and other Western states, and renewal notices often arrive with steep premium increases.

It’s difficult to get a complete picture, as insurers aren’t required to report cancellations to the state. But an August report based on data shared with the state Insurance Department said insurer-initiated homeowners policy cancellations increased 6% between 2017 and 2018 in California’s high-risk fire areas. The cancellation rate was higher still — 10% — in ZIP codes that experienced major fires in 2015 and 2017.

Meanwhile, the number of new policies written by large insurers in the 10 counties with the most homes in high-risk areas fell by 5% between 2015 and 2018. Over the same time period, the number of people getting coverage through the state’s high-risk FAIR Plan, the insurer of last resort, jumped by 177%.

Insurers blame rising damage claims, saying they paid out $2 for every dollar collected in premiums in 2017 and $1.70 for every premium dollar in 2018. A significant chunk of those expenditures should be offset by an $11 billion industry settlement with PG&E.

But there is an ongoing risk of costly fires, and the challenge for lawmakers is developing policies that balance that risk with availability and affordability of coverage to ensure the homeowners market doesn’t dry up entirely.

“I think that we are not far away from a lot of weather- related events being too expensive for most people to purchase comprehensive coverage,” Carolyn Kousky, executive director of the Wharton Risk Center at the University of Pennsylvania, told the New York Times. “What happens then is the big question.”

A working group co-chaired by state Sen. Mike McGuire is studying policy changes made in Florida following Hurricane Andrew in 1992 to shield homeowners from steep rate hikes if they took steps to disaster-proof their homes.

McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said the working group also is likely to recommend a requirement that insurers report cancellations, tax incentives for homeowners in high-risk areas to replace shake roofs and funding for a revolving loan fund to help homeowners finance fire-prevention upgrades.

Lara already has ordered improvements to the last-ditch FAIR plan, but those are expensive policies with limited coverage. California needs better options for homeowners insurance before the moratorium runs out a year from now.

