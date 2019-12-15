Bruni: Democrats’ baffling 2020 mess

Kamala Harris folded her tent, and on that patch of ground, many flimsy theories bloomed.

Disappointed Democrats groused that you obviously had to be rich to compete in the 2020 race — because she was gone, while two billionaires remained — and pointed to the potentially all-white, undiverse lineup at the party’s next debate as proof that the qualifying criteria put too much of a premium on fundraising.

But Harris had made the cut for that debate. And she entered the presidential sweepstakes with a higher net worth ($6 million, according to Forbes) than Bernie Sanders ($2.5 million), Amy Klobuchar ($2 million) or Pete Buttigieg ($100,000), who remain in the hunt and are among the six contenders slated to be sparring onstage Thursday in Los Angeles. What’s more, Sanders and another of the six, Elizabeth Warren, have raised buckets of money without courting plutocrats.

Many Democrats blamed the media for Harris’ demise. They have a point, inasmuch as some news organizations never had the kind of romance with her that they did with Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke, two white men.

But the media fell quickly out of love with O’Rourke and is picking Buttigieg apart for his lack of support among African Americans and his past employment as a McKinsey consultant. And Harris was hardly ignored: Her initial campaign rally in Oakland in January was covered live, in its entirety, on MSNBC and CNN. That same month, Rachel Maddow of MSNBC told her, in a face-to-face interview, “I think there is a good chance that you are going to win the nomination.” And after the Democratic debate in June, when Harris stirringly confronted Joe Biden about his past opposition to federally mandated busing to integrate schools, she received a bonanza of media attention and rapturous reviews.

I get that this Democratic primary isn’t playing out as anyone predicted or in remote accordance with the party’s image of itself and its priorities. None of the top four candidates — Biden, Warren, Buttigieg and Sanders — is a person of color; three of them are 70 or older; and the billionaires, Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg, are dipping into their personal fortunes in their efforts to gain ground. For a party that celebrates diversity, pitches itself to underdogs and prides itself on being future-minded and youth-oriented, that’s a freaky, baffling turn of events.

But some of the conclusions being drawn and complaints being raised don’t fully hold water.

Take the fears about the nomination being purchased. Without question, running for office is too expensive. That dynamic can definitely favor candidates with lucrative connections. And candidates are forced — unless they’re Steyer or Bloomberg — to devote ludicrous and possibly corrupting sums of time to political panhandling.

But at least at present, neither Steyer nor Bloomberg is exactly barreling toward victory. And while Cory Booker drew a connection between Harris’ departure and a process warped by wealth, the link is tenuous. Booker, whose campaign presses on despite his failure to qualify for the December debate, said of Harris’ withdrawal, “Voters did not determine her destiny.”

Actually, they kind of did. They’re the ones who are or aren’t excited enough about a candidacy to donate money and keep it alive. They’re the ones responding to pollsters and, by flagging their preferences, determining which candidates take on the air of plausibility that often generates the next round of donations. I keep seeing, on Twitter and Facebook, laments about Harris’ fate from Democrats who chose to support candidates other than her. Well, she couldn’t succeed on generalized, ambient goodwill.