Kavin: Laws to protect Uber drivers could put freelance journalists out of business

In 2003, I walked away from my full-time, $80,000-a-year job as the executive editor of a national magazine. I had no other job lined up; I just had a hunch, having worked in the publishing business for about a decade, that I could have a better work-life balance and make a lot more money if I put out a shingle as a freelance writer and editor.

As it turns out, I was right. Today, I work fewer hours, I work only the hours I want, and I make six figures. I’m happier, and I get to pick my projects and choose which editors I want in my life. I am 47 with a career that is successful in pretty much every way.

But that career will no longer exist if my home state of New Jersey and other states like it continue on their current path with independent contractor legislation, putting freelance journalists like me out of business.

In early November, New Jersey followed California’s lead and introduced Senate Bill 4204. Nicknamed the “Uber Bill,” it is a version of California’s recently passed law intended to solve a problem with the growing gig economy. That problem, the states say, is that gig economy companies classify workers as independent contractors, rather than employees, which means businesses can exploit workers by failing to give them health and other benefits, and that they don’t have taxes taken out of their paychecks. New Jersey’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development is going after Uber and its subsidiary in the courts for what the state says are about $650 million in unpaid taxes in my home state alone.

New Jersey’s legislation, happening at the same time as the court action, is intended to solve that worker misclassification problem by doing what California’s AB 5 did: codifying a legal standard for what an independent contractor is. Other states, including New York, are expected to introduce similar independent contractor legislation next, and presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have said they support this type of legislation.

The laws are being marketed as pro-worker, but the way they are being written is so strict that they are already starting to destroy the careers of people such as me who prefer to work for ourselves.

As a six-figure freelancer, I am not the same as an Uber worker who may feel exploited. I have health insurance, I have a retirement account, and I have an accountant who makes sure I pay my taxes every quarter.

The language in these independent contractor laws, though, makes no meaningful distinction between exploited contract workers and people like me. Instead, the language makes it impossible for people like me to work within the letter of the law.

New Jersey’s S4204, for instance, says I have to do all my work “outside all of the places of business of the employer.” That means I can’t spend even one or two days of an 18-month, front-page project outside my home office, having meetings with my editors in a place like the Washington Post’s newsroom. How is any freelancer, no matter whether she is a journalist or a graphic artist or a public-relations specialist, supposed to run her business if she never takes meetings on any client’s premises? The upshot of clauses like that one in S4204 could be crippling fines for employers. And because of that threat, according to testimony given during a standing-room-only hearing in New Jersey’s Capitol, editors and publishers in New Jersey are already saying the same thing the ones in California are starting to say to freelancers there: Thanks, you’re great, but we’ll find our writers and proofreaders elsewhere.