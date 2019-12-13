Thumbs down: SMART’s ridership? It’s a secret

SMART says it has carried 1.6 million passengers since starting service in 2017. The North Bay rail agency even touts the number of bicycles brought aboard its trains — almost 150,000, as of mid-October. So why won’t SMART say how many people ride the train each weekday? What about weekends? What are the busiest times?

They’re simple questions, and they deserve straightforward answers. Other transit agencies, including the Golden Gate Bridge District and BART, routinely provide the information, right down to hourly ridership numbers for BART. But SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian has been ducking these questions for months. SMART even rejected a California Public Records Act request filed by Staff Writer Kevin Fixler.

What’s the big secret? In this era of electronic ticket sales, providing ridership data should be relatively simple. But Mansourian says compiling the information is complicated, and SMART’s official spokeswoman claims, without elaborating, that the information may be protected by an exemption to the public records law. If it is, it’s an exemption we’ve never encountered, and neither have California media law experts.

Mr. Mansourian, stop making excuses, and release SMART’s ridership records. Thumbs down.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.