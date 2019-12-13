Subscribe

Thumbs down: SMART’s ridership? It’s a secret

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
December 13, 2019, 12:13AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SMART says it has carried 1.6 million passengers since starting service in 2017. The North Bay rail agency even touts the number of bicycles brought aboard its trains — almost 150,000, as of mid-October. So why won’t SMART say how many people ride the train each weekday? What about weekends? What are the busiest times?

They’re simple questions, and they deserve straightforward answers. Other transit agencies, including the Golden Gate Bridge District and BART, routinely provide the information, right down to hourly ridership numbers for BART. But SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian has been ducking these questions for months. SMART even rejected a California Public Records Act request filed by Staff Writer Kevin Fixler.

What’s the big secret? In this era of electronic ticket sales, providing ridership data should be relatively simple. But Mansourian says compiling the information is complicated, and SMART’s official spokeswoman claims, without elaborating, that the information may be protected by an exemption to the public records law. If it is, it’s an exemption we’ve never encountered, and neither have California media law experts.

Mr. Mansourian, stop making excuses, and release SMART’s ridership records. Thumbs down.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine