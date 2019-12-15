Close to Home: A book publisher battles libraries

Free public libraries, like the excellent system we have here in Sonoma County, are powerful tools of social equity. We provide equal access to knowledge for all who come to us, regardless of their social or economic status.

Not everyone agrees with that philosophy. Macmillan Publishers is limiting libraries’ access to electronic books, which in turn, limits your access. Since Nov. 1, Macmillan will only sell us a single electronic copy of a new book for eight weeks after its release. After that time, we can buy more copies, at a much higher price than you would pay commercially.

As reported here in The Press Democrat in October, you can buy a new electronic copy of Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments” for $14.99, while publishers charge the library $55 per copy, so that we can then loan it to you for free.

For those who enjoy the convenience of electronic books, the eight-week delay is a hassle. For those who have difficulty holding a paper book or traveling to a library, e-books are an equalizer. All these readers are being punished by this new policy.

As my colleagues John Szabo and Skye Patrick, library leaders in Los Angeles, wrote recently in the Los Angeles Times, “Macmillan’s action does more than create a scarcity of product and long waits; it is a fundamental attack on one of the most beloved democratic institutions and its central value of equitable access for all. This embargo will especially affect lower-income households and people with disabilities. Many of our readers with limited vision depend on e-books, with their ability to adjust the size of type, to make reading possible. And accessing the library’s online collection from home is a huge benefit for those with mobility challenges who are unable to visit their local library.”

In Sonoma County, we spend upwards of $287,000 on e-books each year, and we are constantly acquiring more to meet your growing demand. The choice between print and digital reading material isn’t simply a factor of one technology displacing another; print books are still our primary resource, and the print industry is still a source of new, diverse and educational books in many formats.

The reason to offer e-books is to give you choice and the freedom to read in any way that fits your life and your needs. And we do that for you no matter who you are, where you live, how you look or what you believe.

Macmillan claims that the change is necessary because libraries are too successful at loaning e-books, cutting into their profits. We disagree. For more than a century, smart publishers have relied on libraries to introduce readers to new authors and new publishing houses. Library patrons buy books; a lot of books. We are an asset to publishers, not a liability, and this short-sighted emphasis on short-term profit is unfortunate.

When access to a free public library instills a love of books in a child, we have the rare privilege of enhancing that child’s life, inspiring them to become a seeker and a discoverer. There shouldn’t be a price on that.

In October, the Sonoma County Library Commission agreed to join a national effort to convince Macmillan to change this short-sighted policy. We urge you to learn more about this effort, by visiting the American Library Association’s ebooksforall.org website.

The association states: “America’s libraries are committed to promoting literacy and a love of reading with diverse collections, programs and services for all ages. Libraries are invested in making sure millions of people can discover and explore new and favorite authors through digital and print collections. Downloadable content and e-books are often many reader’s front door to accessing material at their local library.”

We agree, and we hope you will join us and act to protect your free access to know-ledge.

Ann Hammond is the director of the Sonoma County Library.