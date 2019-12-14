Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

December 14, 2019, 12:03AM

“I’ve run out of lumps of coal, and I’m not even to the T’s.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“Add to cart. Add to cart. Add to cart …”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Two front teeth? I’m out of those. Can’t you pick something else?”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“By the time I finish the naughty-and-nice list, my clothes will be out of style.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“One more round of Candy Crush, and then I’ll get some sleep.

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“If I can’t find one more reindeer, it’s a no go.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

