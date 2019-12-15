PD Editorial: Thompson is an easy pick for Congress

Mike Thompson has ably served Wine Country for nearly three decades, first in the state Senate and now in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The St. Helena Democrat is half way through his 11th House term, and he recently announced his candidacy for reelection in 2020.

If it seems early to be thinking about an election that’s almost a year away — well, it is. But California moved its traditional June primary election to March 3 in hopes of playing a larger role in presidential politics, and dozens of other offices got moved up, too. Mail ballots go out in early February, so voters will have to decide early.

Thompson is an easy choice in the 5th Congressional District.

His moderate to progressive voting record aligns well with his North Bay district, where he has run up majorities of 74% or more in every election since 2012, outpolling Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

This year, with Democrats regaining control of the House, and Americans sharply divided over Donald Trump’s presidency, experienced hands like Thompson were needed to check pressure to rush into impeachment at the expense of legislative responsibilities.

Thompson actively resisted Trump’s cruel immigration policies and counterproductive trade wars, and, after this fall’s revelations about Trump pressing Ukraine’s new president for dirt on political rivals, Thompson will justifiably vote for impeachment. He also was instrumental in two of this year’s top legislative accomplishments.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed him to the working group that negotiated revisions to the new North American free trade agreement, a shared priority for the United States, Canada and Mexico that is now headed for approval.

Thompson also secured approval for a bill requiring background checks on all firearms sales. It was the first significant gun control measure to clear the House in a quarter-century, and capped a six-year quest that began when a deranged gunman killed 20 children and six adults in a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school.

But his work isn’t finished. Thompson’s gun-safety bill, like most of the legislation passed by the House, is languishing in the Republican-controlled Senate. He also has proposed tax incentives to make homes and businesses more energy efficient, an essential step in controlling climate change. And he continues to deliver recovery assistance for a district devastated by wildfires in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Thompson has three challengers in the March 3 primary: Republican Scott Giblin of Santa Rosa and Democrats Jason Kishineff of American Canyon and John Wesley Tyler of Kelseyville.

Giblin, an information services worker at Sutter Health, is a Second Amendment activist whose top priority is ensuring that people can carry firearms in public. He dismisses climate change warnings as “a giant pile of ‘chicken littling.’ ”

Kishineff, a stay-at-home dad who ran for Congress in 2016 as a Green and in 2018 as a Democrat, wants to mandate public funding of federal campaigns and require TV stations to provide free airtime for candidates.

Tyler, a teacher and former government analyst, echoes Bernie Sanders’ calls for a Green New Deal, tuition-free colleges and “Medicare for All.”

None of Thompson’s challengers has held political office before, and none of them can match his insider’s knowledge or the legislative skills that come with nine terms in the seniority-driven House. North Bay voters benefit from that acumen and experience. The Press Democrat recommends Mike Thompson in the 5th Congressional District.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.