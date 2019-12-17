McManus: With impeachment, some things don’t change

In 1998, when House Republicans set out to impeach President Bill Clinton for lying about sex, they claimed lofty ambitions.

“This has to be a bipartisan exercise,” Rep. Henry Hyde of Illinois, then chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told me back then.

He failed. His committee produced four articles of impeachment, all but one on strict party lines. The full House approved only two: perjury and obstruction of justice. The Republican-led Senate acquitted Clinton of both charges; no one in the president’s party voted against him.

History repeated itself last week in mirror image. This time the president was Donald Trump, and the committee chairman was Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat. Just as in Clinton’s day, members of the majority party pleaded with the president’s supporters to wrestle with their consciences.

But no Republican broke ranks. No consciences were wrestled — not visibly, anyway. Just as with Clinton, Congress is heading for impeachment on a near party-line vote.

Back then, the House included mavericks, fiercely independent members who sometimes ignored the wishes of party leaders. In the full House vote in 1998, five Democrats registered their distress at Clinton’s conduct by voting yes for at least one article of impeachment.

With Trump, not one of the 197 House Republicans is expected to vote in favor of impeachment. A half a dozen Democrats may vote no, but they’ll have permission from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because they face reelection in Trump-friendly districts.

So while last week’s acrimonious Judiciary Committee hearings sounded as if they were aimed at wooing potential defectors, nobody expected any votes to change.

Instead, all of those five-minute diatribes were aimed at the public, which is split right down the middle: Democrats favor impeachment, Republicans oppose, independents are divided.

Ambitious House members got to show off their oratory — from Matt Gaetz, the ferociously loyal Trump defender from Florida, to Eric Swalwell, the East Bay Democrat who briefly ran for president this year.

Each side got to make its case before history. The outcome was never in doubt, but the performances were still worth watching — whether in person, as I did for part of the proceedings, or on television. (I sat through Hyde’s hearings in 1998 and attended the Watergate hearings in 1973, so I consider myself a connoisseur.)

It wasn’t an even fight. Democrats had most of the facts on their side, even though their prosecution came with a flaw.

They presented a clear case of presidential abuse of power: Trump publicly asked Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president. The president blocked military aid to Ukraine for 12 weeks while he pressed his demand. Those facts are not in dispute.

Here’s the flaw: The Democrats’ case against Trump would be stronger if they had gone to court to enforce subpoenas against administration witnesses, including the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney.

But those court fights could have taken a year or more — and Trump has made clear that he wants to run out the clock past the presidential election 11 months from now.

Pelosi and Nadler chose not to wait. They don’t want impeachment to interfere with their 2020 campaign to hold on to the House. They also argued that impeachment is the only way to deter Trump from seeking further foreign help with his reelection campaign.