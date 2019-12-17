Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Sharing the burden

EDITOR: While the Joe Rodota Trail encampment is growing and becoming ever more squalid and lawless, our elected officials seem inexplicably paralyzed with indecision. Of course, they don’t really see it as they live and work on the east side of town. Solution: create at least four controlled campsites (with restrooms, showers, waste receptacles and security guards) spread evenly throughout Santa Rosa, in all four quadrants, while a permanent solution is developed.

New acronym: NOMBY, Not Only My Neighborhood.

MARY GOE

Santa Rosa

Rushing a vote

EDITOR: To successfully impeach a president, a simple majority in favor of removal is needed in the House of Representatives, and a two-thirds vote for removal is needed in the Senate. As of this date, the majority vote for impeachment and removal in the House is certain, but there are 20 Republicans who will block obtaining the 67 votes needed to approve Donald Trump’s removal in the Senate, period.

Therefore, Trump wants a vote now in the Senate, which will clear him and let him brag about it. Those of us in favor of his removal want the Senate vote delayed weeks, months if necessary, while more evidence and witnesses are introduced to convince 20 Republican senators or the nation’s voters that Trump should be removed now or defeated in the election of 2020.

ED HARMAN

Santa Rosa

Public vs. private utilities

EDITOR: My house was recently surrounded by the Kincade fire. We were without electric service for 13 days. I was amazed by the response from PG&E. While the stumps around us were still smoldering, PG&E had crews here surveying the damage and marking trees that had to be removed and poles that had to be replaced. Soon other crews followed. All the crews worked diligently and efficiently to restore our power. I cannot thank PG&E enough for its amazing efforts.

If you think PG&E is bad now, wait until the state takes over. I don’t think you want the people who can’t fix your roads (in spite of some of the highest fuel taxes in the nation) in charge of our utilities. These are the same people who can’t build water storage to help us through droughts. How many state run agencies have you seen that are run responsively and efficiently?

The best part about the possibility of the state taking over PG&E: you can look forward to higher rates and poorer service. Do not worry if the state runs into problems running your electric and gas facilities, it can always raise our taxes; that’s an unending supply of revenue.

BILL MUNSELLE

Geyserville

Zero tolerance

EDITOR: The homeless encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail lingers while local officials hem and haw on solutions. Currently proposed is a temporary campground at the back end of the fairgrounds (“County looks for homeless solutions,” Sunday). Great, except they stipulate zero tolerance on drugs.

I understand the liability issues in allowing drug use on public property, but they’re missing a huge piece of the problem by having this policy. You would likely get half, or less, of those encamped to move, because many are using drugs. The whole reason they’re living like this, instead of a shelter, is so they can use.