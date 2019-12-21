Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Trickle-down ethics

EDITOR: We have a president who thinks he is above the law. He refuses to comply with lawfully issued subpoenas and ignores whatever laws he thinks shouldn’t apply to him. We know that trickle-down economics doesn’t work, but apparently trickle-down ethics does.

We now have the head of SMART refusing to comply with lawfully issued requests to inform us about ridership. He’s no more above the law than Donald Trump. They both need to be removed from office. I’m really tired of people in power doing whatever they like and getting away with it.

I won’t be voting for SMART’s tax grab either. Bad idea, badly planned, badly implemented. And by the way, why diesel trains? I’ve wondered that from the start.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

Open space and housing

EDITOR: So we praise the purchase of open space for public use on the front page (“Investing in open space,” Tuesday). Yet we have a housing crisis with limited space to build and, of course, our homeless population. Housing prices are sky high. Certainly most of us don’t want wall-to-wall buildings like San Francisco. Is there a balance to be reached? Elected officials have to discover a solution. Clearly, only the higher earners can afford to live here now.

WALT RISSE

Santa Rosa

Promoting cannabis

EDITOR: I consider it the height of irresponsibility for The Press Democrat to publish an article endorsing the Emerald Cup and promoting the normalization of cannabis. Before you give us the next one, please take time to read “Tell Your Children: The Truth about Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence,” by Alex Berenson. Read about the heartache of parents who have lost bright, motivated, involved, and promising youth, first to marijuana, then to other drugs, addiction, mental illness, violence, homelessness, crime and institutionalization.

The hard evidence is there for all who are willing to take their eyes off big profits and passing pleasure: THC-laced cannabis is bad for our bodies, brains, souls, memory, motivation, intelligence, families, community and future. Responsible leaders, like those in Riverside, will refuse to let the lemmings lead them over a cliff. They will never let their city go to pot.

DEAN DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Tax burdens

EDITOR: According to the Kiplinger Tax Letter, the top 10% high-income earners, those making over $145,000, paid only 70.08% of all federal taxes. The bottom 50% of filers paid a whopping 3.11% of all taxes. Another good example why we need to soak the rich to start paying their fair share of taxes, at least according to this paper and the liberals in this state. It is time to stop the rich from keeping all that money they are making.

JOHN WASHAM

Santa Rosa

Long-lasting implications

EDITOR: After watching House impeachment hearings, I bet President Donald Trump never expected that inviting foreign countries’ involvement in U.S. political affairs would lead here. Having recently ceded control over my hair to a new hairdresser, I can empathize with him.

Frustrated with my curly, thinning mop, I gave a new stylist carte blanche. My criteria: look feminine and not too short. She snipped furiously, maintaining nonstop chatter, as the pile of hair on the floor mounted. She promised she knew when to stop. Eventually rubbing on some gel, she declared my hair done. Voila! It was shorter than my husband’s, showed my cowlick and revealed my scalp, shiny as a pig’s pink belly, all quite unexpected.