Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Watching the trial

EDITOR: During the proceedings to consider impeachment of President Andrew Johnson for violating the Tenure of Office Act, his financial statements were examined and his Cabinet members questioned. When impeachment was finally called for, the chief justice presided.

Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over the impeachment trial of the current president. It will be interesting to see how he officiates. Will he consider precedent and conduct the proceedings in a nonpartisan manner?

The Supreme Court also will consider whether it is lawful for a president’s tax returns to be handed over to Congress, as was requested. This president has refused to turn over subpoenaed records and pressured his entourage not to testify.

It will be interesting to see how Roberts handles these issues. We are a rule of law country. This president is testing that. That is what is important here. It isn’t a partisan problem. It is constitutional.

Another question is how Senate Majority Mitch McConnell behaves. Will he be a bad actor, or will he adhere to the rule of law? Will the voters hold these people to account, based on their behavior during this process? I know that I will.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Crime and homelessness

EDITOR: Check my logic: California jails became overcrowded, and the courts couldn’t keep up with sentencing, so they put Proposition 47 on the ballot, and voters reduced some felonies to misdemeanors. This increased the crime rate, making victims and businesses pay for all the losses.

Santa Rosa has 3,000 vagrants, the overwhelming majority of whom are drug addicts and criminals. They camp illegally on the Joe Rodota Trail, making it unsafe to use by citizens. The police tried to tell them they couldn’t camp there, so some lawyer got a judge (one person) to say asking them to leave is cruel and unusual punishment.

County and city bureaucrats are now planning to spend millions of our tax dollars providing these criminals with free housing, no drug testing and no rehabilitation. They will also provide free medical services and food for the people who are committing crimes and ruining our community and making it unsafe.

What this adds up to is this: Our elected lunatics are running the asylum.

LISA LAUREN

Santa Rosa

A new standard

EDITOR: In response to the article about Sheriff Mark Essick firing a deputy (“Sheriff calls conduct ‘extremely troubling,’ ” Saturday), I wish to put this thought out there: Times have changed. In the past, one who wore a military or police uniform was required to be brave enough to risk their lives, and we use to say, “I’d rather be judged by 12 than carried by six.” But today society needs to hire brave women and men who would rather be carried by six than judged by 12. New candidates need to be asked that question and be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

SMART’s nondisclosure

EDITOR: The Press Democrat exposed a character flaw in SMART management. Denial of available information to the public must have a powerful rationale (“SMART not disclosing weekly, daily rider data,” Dec. 12). Instead I see what appears to be denial for self-serving reasons: “(SMART) remains in the process of establishing which data points are important to the public and its 12-member board,” the article said.