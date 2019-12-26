Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

December 26, 2019, 12:05AM

Watching the trial

EDITOR: During the proceedings to consider impeachment of President Andrew Johnson for violating the Tenure of Office Act, his financial statements were examined and his Cabinet members questioned. When impeachment was finally called for, the chief justice presided.

Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over the impeachment trial of the current president. It will be interesting to see how he officiates. Will he consider precedent and conduct the proceedings in a nonpartisan manner?

The Supreme Court also will consider whether it is lawful for a president’s tax returns to be handed over to Congress, as was requested. This president has refused to turn over subpoenaed records and pressured his entourage not to testify.

It will be interesting to see how Roberts handles these issues. We are a rule of law country. This president is testing that. That is what is important here. It isn’t a partisan problem. It is constitutional.

Another question is how Senate Majority Mitch McConnell behaves. Will he be a bad actor, or will he adhere to the rule of law? Will the voters hold these people to account, based on their behavior during this process? I know that I will.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Crime and homelessness

EDITOR: Check my logic: California jails became overcrowded, and the courts couldn’t keep up with sentencing, so they put Proposition 47 on the ballot, and voters reduced some felonies to misdemeanors. This increased the crime rate, making victims and businesses pay for all the losses.

Santa Rosa has 3,000 vagrants, the overwhelming majority of whom are drug addicts and criminals. They camp illegally on the Joe Rodota Trail, making it unsafe to use by citizens. The police tried to tell them they couldn’t camp there, so some lawyer got a judge (one person) to say asking them to leave is cruel and unusual punishment.

County and city bureaucrats are now planning to spend millions of our tax dollars providing these criminals with free housing, no drug testing and no rehabilitation. They will also provide free medical services and food for the people who are committing crimes and ruining our community and making it unsafe.

What this adds up to is this: Our elected lunatics are running the asylum.

LISA LAUREN

Santa Rosa

A new standard

EDITOR: In response to the article about Sheriff Mark Essick firing a deputy (“Sheriff calls conduct ‘extremely troubling,’ ” Saturday), I wish to put this thought out there: Times have changed. In the past, one who wore a military or police uniform was required to be brave enough to risk their lives, and we use to say, “I’d rather be judged by 12 than carried by six.” But today society needs to hire brave women and men who would rather be carried by six than judged by 12. New candidates need to be asked that question and be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

SMART’s nondisclosure

EDITOR: The Press Democrat exposed a character flaw in SMART management. Denial of available information to the public must have a powerful rationale (“SMART not disclosing weekly, daily rider data,” Dec. 12). Instead I see what appears to be denial for self-serving reasons: “(SMART) remains in the process of establishing which data points are important to the public and its 12-member board,” the article said.

After all this time? Even after the public and paper have requested data and been refused? While the board may not be interested, how can SMART say they don’t know that ridership data and performance compared to original claims and objectives are important?

To say that the data is “complicated” is no reason for nondisclosure. Only entrenched SMART management can understand and interpret the data? In the private sector, the Securities and Exchange Commission would fry any corporation that took such a defensive posture.

SMART has failed to meet its goals and its responsibility to be open. With no credibility, how can we support spending another $300 million or so to likely end up in the same spot, with a bigger mountain of debt and ongoing deficits? Don’t make it worse, but ask SMART for an objective plan in a few years with actual data to make the best of its then-current situation.

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

Losing a child

EDITOR: There is no easy way to describe the death of a child killed at the hands of law enforcement. Our son, Branch Wroth, was brutally killed by five Rohnert Park police officers (“New trial in Wroth police death,” Dec. 12). Branch was unarmed, naked and afraid.

Upon seeing the officers he said, “Please don’t kill me,” and at the end of the debacle, he begged for his life. It took all of 16 minutes from the time they arrived till he died. (Video of this incident is in the public domain.)

The sun seems dimmer, the nights longer, and in families touched by police violence, nearly everyone asks why? Nearly everyone wants this to never happen to another family. This heartache ripples out into a family, a community, a nation.

Until we come together and find a way to work with law enforcement on police reform, these incidents will happen over and over again.

I urge Sonoma County residents to support the Evelyn Cheatham Oversight Ordinance. It is a step toward making our communities safer and holding law enforcement officers accountable for their actions. There isn’t a citizen, a resident that the law does not expect the same of.

We are all in this together.

MARNI WROTH

Forestville

