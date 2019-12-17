PD Editorial: Fairground shelter is a necessary stopgap

Sonoma County supervisors, left without other viable options, are poised to use the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa as a homeless shelter.

A stopgap measure? Yes, it is.

Will it clear the homeless from local streets and parks and trails? Probably not.

But with other shelters at or approaching capacity, overnight temperatures dipping into the 30s and justifiable public objections to encampments, most notably the tent city blocking the Joe Rodota Trail since summer, the best immediate alternative is the fairgrounds.

The 200-acre facility is large enough to accommodate several hundred people as well as social services. Moreover, it could be opened quickly and with minimal disruption for neighbors.

An emergency shelter plan being presented Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors calls for 24/7 security, on-site supervision and screening, and medical and mental health support services.

The need for additional shelter space was reaffirmed Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a lower court ruling permitting homeless people in California and eight other Western states to sleep on sidewalks and in other public spaces if no other shelter is available.

Writing citations or simply forcing people to relocate only moves the problem to a new location. Yet allowing people to take over public spaces is no solution.

Providing space at the fairgrounds would free the county to clear the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa, where as many as 185 people are living in tents.

The immediate benefits include restoring public access to a popular pedestrian and bicycle path, and clearing an accumulation of trash and human waste.

A bigger challenge will be finding permanent housing — not just for the campers but for an estimated 3,000 homeless people in Sonoma County — when there’s already a critical shortage of affordable housing in the region.

Outreach teams have located housing for about 70 of the campers since October, according to a report prepared by the Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

The emergency plan includes one especially promising proposal: a family reunification program modeled on similar efforts in San Francisco and Santa Rosa.

The county’s most recent homeless census found a 29% increase in youth homelessness between 2018 and 2019. Reconnecting these young people with their families would be a humanitarian gesture, and it could pay long-term dividends for them and for the community.

There are several short- and long-term housing options in the emergency plan. Among them are allowing overnight parking on unspecified county properties, leasing space in private campgrounds for people who refuse social services, and buying or leasing multiple-bedroom houses or apartments to serve as permanent supportive housing.

Perhaps recognizing the scope of the problem, and the need to return to regular business at the fairgrounds, the plan calls on the county to identify two or three more sites by February to offer shelter and social services.

Here’s one more suggestion: The county should join forces with Sonoma County’s cities to identify some of those additional locations as alternatives to parks, highway underpasses and other public spaces.

