Friday’s Letters to the Editor

America’s voice

EDITOR: Watching Rep. Adam Schiff conduct hearings on the conduct of our current president, one reoccurring claim kept getting my attention. First to speak this claim was Rep. Jim Jordan, who said on multiple occasions that the voice of America has been heard; 63 million Americans voted our president into office. During the impeachment debate on the House floor, many Republican congressmen made the same claim. Am I missing something here? As I see it, the 63 million votes actually represented the loss of the popular vote, and if the voice of the American people means anything, the Republican candidate lost the election.

RICHARD CARDIFF

Sebastopol

Faces of the parties

EDITOR: Americans who watched the impeachment debate in the House of Representatives had to be struck by one indisputable fact: Most of the Republicans are defiant and incredulous white men from the South and the Midwest. The Democrats, on the other hand, are a marvelously diverse group of men and women representing a vast cross section of our country.

The majority party in the House looks like America. Sadly, there are many Americans who are unwilling to accept that look. There are 25 women in the U.S. Senate, and only eight of them are Republicans — all of whom are white. Is it any wonder that the outcome of the impeachment trial in the Senate is a fait accompli?

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

An avoidable death?

EDITOR: Why didn’t David Ward notify the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office after regaining possession of his stolen car (“Sheriff calls conduct ‘extremely troubling,’ ” Saturday)?

When police attempted to stop him, why did he not pull over when he saw red lights behind him? When he was stopped, why didn’t he roll down his window and show his identification? When asked to exit the car, why did he not do so and then resist, even biting Deputy Charles Blount on his arm? We are all aware that any type of germ can spread through human saliva. I’m sure that this immediately went through Blount’s mind.

The officers thought they were stopping an armed car thief. How tough are we going to make the job of these peace officers?

DAVID KORTE

Calistoga

Eliminate SMART

EDITOR: SMART was a good experiment, and I’m glad we tried, but we should rescind Measure Q, not extend the tax. It is clear from the 2018 financial report that the tax and ticket revenue don’t even cover current operations, much less expansion.

Regarding General Manager Farhad Mansourian rejecting The Press Democrat’s request for ridership data, I contacted the U.S. Department of Transportation and received ridership information in four hours. Per SMART’s filing for September 2018 to October 2019, there was an average of 57,932 passenger trips per month, or roughly 1,931 trips per day. That’s about 0.12% of the population of Sonoma and Marin counties. Golden Gate bus transit had an average of 256,268 per month. Golden Gate provides better accessibility, which is far more effective for low-income riders, and flexible routes.

Given climate change, we shouldn’t have two systems covering the same route, with one serving the well-to-do (average income per SMART rider is $97,000). Diesel trains with fixed routes that stop traffic, making cars burn fuel waiting for trains to cross, are so yesterday.