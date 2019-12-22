Subscribe

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

December 22, 2019, 12:15AM

A touch of Shakespeare

EDITOR: Anyone who reads Shakespeare will recognize the irony at the heart of Donald Trump’s presidency. A candidate who rose to prominence by challenging Barack Obama’s legitimacy is elected president only to have his first term dominated by challenges to his own legitimacy. He broods that his opponent earned more popular votes, and three years later, still stands in front of rallies reliving the victory and shouting the names of battleground states.

He cannot accept Russian election meddling because it would mean he won only through interference. Like any Shakespearean ruler, he needs sycophants like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham to reassure him of his right to office. Working to keep him in power are the dark agents William Barr and Rudy Giuliani — characters who could only have been invented by Shakespeare.

To know where this will end, read the plays. From “Henry VIII” (Act I, Scene I): “Heat not a furnace for your foe so hot, that it do singe yourself.”

FRED WEISEL

Santa Rosa

Partisans, not Americans

EDITOR: We’ve come to a tragic point in our history as a nation. Truth is no longer determined by facts, evidence or credibility. It’s determined by party. Whether it be judicial confirmation hearings or the current impeachment proceedings or the like, the outcome is certain. We are no longer Americans, we are Democrats or Republicans.

IRA LOWENTHAL

Santa Rosa

Out of the way? No

EDITOR: Tim Perkins suggested a homeless shelter at the old Santa Rosa Air Center, saying “the area is out of the way and currently unused” (“A camp site,” Letters, Dec. 12). The statement is half right as the site is currently unused. But it’s hardly out of the way. The site is under consideration for badly needed housing.

The air center area borders are approximately 30 feet from the Sonoma Courtside Village, a community of more than 400 homes. Courtside Village is located near the Sam Jones shelter, which is the largest homeless bedding facility in Sonoma County. It also borders the Joe Rodota Trail.

The southwest area of Santa Rosa continues to be the primary area considered for homeless shelters. Interesting that a quick Google search indicates no shelters are located in Sebastopol.

ROBERT HARJO

Santa Rosa

Rush to judgment

EDITOR: It’s time for clarity, not media spin or partisan rhetoric. The House is the first step in the process. It is the Senate’s job to ascertain guilt or innocence. Rep. Adam Schiff’s claim that the evidence proves Democratic claims of guilt is an attempt to try the case in public, which also has no vote in the process. The same goes for the other side.

The House conducts the preliminary investigation, similar to a grand jury, and cannot decide guilt. That is solely the responsibility of the Senate.

All Republican and Democrat senators who have made definitive statements about the president’s guilt or innocence should recuse themselves; their votes are obviously tainted. That is the same as a jury deciding guilt before hearing evidence and testimony — or even before the trail started.

The Supreme Court has upheld the tenet numerous times that everyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty — everyone, not everyone except the president. This raises a question: Have our politicians, who have sworn to uphold the Constitution, violated it by deciding guilt or innocence before all of the facts are known and before the constitutional requirement of a Senate trial?

No one is above the law, and everyone is innocent until proven guilty, even the president.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Lying about the war

EDITOR: Given what we know about how our government works, especially the George W. Bush and Donald Trump administrations, is anyone surprised to read that “officials failed to tell the truth about the war in Afghanistan (“Notes reveal US officials misled public about war in Afghanistan,” Dec. 10)?

The United States has a long history of corruption, lies and cover-ups. Is there something about human nature that prevents us from being able to do the right thing when we get in a position of power? Greed and self-serving attention cloud our judgment and prevent us from managing the country for the good of everyone.

I doubt that we’ve learned anything from the morons being voted into office, but here’s hoping that we get luck in the next go round.

MIKE CLEGG

Windsor

Palm Drive’s future

EDITOR: For two decades the Palm Drive Health Care District board campaigned with the single-minded focus of having an independent, full-service hospital and 24-hour emergency room. Never mind reality, they would do what the largest hospital operator in the country couldn’t do.

Despite opportunities to lease the hospital to experienced hospital operators in the area, they convinced district residents to provide ongoing operational revenue to ensure the survival of Palm Drive Hospital. By approving Measure W, voters also empowered the district to borrow without further voter approval, using our future parcel taxes as a guarantee.

Following three hospital bankruptcies, the district has now sold the hospital and has nothing to sustain with Measure W funds. The $2 million received for the hospital must be applied to the 2014 bankruptcy debt. Our taxes will continue to pay for remaining debt of $20-plus million, but we don’t have to continue to pay the excessive district administrative overhead. The county collects our taxes and has been paying the district’s initial debt, incurred to purchase the hospital.

It’s time to dissolve the district and let the county use the parcel tax to pay the other debts, after which the parcel tax will end.

GAYLE BERGMANN

Sebastopol

