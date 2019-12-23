Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Planet at risk

EDITOR: For years now, there hasn’t been a day when I don’t think about what human beings are doing to this Earth we live on. I am part of the problem, and you are part of the problem. Unfortunately. But we can do what we can by bringing our own shopping bags, driving less, carpooling, etc. We all have to change ourselves for our children. How could we not?

I am afraid and depressed about climate change. It eats away at me in my heart that we all pretend everything is fine. Merry Christmas, let’s buy more stuff.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

An Obama obsession

EDITOR: Work with Donald Trump? Really? I read this letter (“Work with Trump,” Dec. 8), and it made my head want to explode.

I am addressing those few in the great state of California who support this man. I didn’t vote for him, but I never claimed he wasn’t my president as did so many people about Barack Obama. But be clear, those who stated this feeling as well as those who “put up with eight years of Barack Obama” did so without any evidence of wrongdoing. No, they just didn’t like him or his progressive policies.

Enter Trump. Sure, he was unconventional. Yet there is a difference between style and illegality. I won’t bother listing his crimes here; people need to start reading about them (from reputable reporting sources) and understanding that if his actions go unchecked there is a real danger that our democracy will unravel.

The man doesn’t understand the need for separate but equal branches of government. From the start, Democrats tried working with this man who verifiably lies on a daily basis. Yet unless you spend money in his hotels or tell him how much better his is than Obama, he simply listens to those with the most money.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

Much ado about what?

EDITOR: “Impeached,” your Thursday headline shouts. Makes it sound like the guy was convicted and removed from office. All that’s happened is that he has been charged. Conviction is up to the Senate, and they aren’t about to go for it. Then what?

JACK RANNELLS

Calistoga

A needless order

EDITOR: The story about President Donald Trump’s executive order concerning anti- Semitism at U.S. universities fails to make this important point: The federal education code already protects Jewish students (“Order divides Jewish Americans,” Dec. 12).

According to a 2010 analysis by the Department of Education’s office of civil rights, “Groups that face discrimination on the basis of shared ethic characteristics may not be denied the protection of our civil rights laws on the grounds that they also share a common faith … thus, for example, OCR aggressively investigates alleged race or ethnic harassment against Arab Muslim, Sikh and Jewish students.”

That means the executive order is unnecessary. Most likely the real reason for the order is its redefinition of anti- Semitism to include criticism of Israel.

Another problem with the story is its tacit acceptance of the alleged prevalence of anti- Semitism on campuses. Acts of anti-Semitism have been so frequent, the authors of a 2017 Israeli study said, American campuses are “a hotbed of anti-Semitism.” Recent studies found that isn’t true.