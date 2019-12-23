Navarrette: A tough relationship that’s worth the effort

One of the longest relationships in my life has also become, lately, one of the most complicated.

I love her. We’re soulmates. We’ve been together forever. Yet, in the last few years, I’ve thought a lot about leaving her. Maybe I’ll leave a note, thanking her for the good times.

I thought I was over her for good in the 1990s, when another suitor caught my eye. When that fizzled, I wandered from one relationship to another. About 15 years ago, she called. She wanted me back. I came running. This is where I belong, I tell myself.

And yet, in recent years, it’s become tough to stay. It’s always been a give and take, between us. But lately, I seem to be the one doing most of the giving, and she just keeps taking. Still, I stay.

Besides, my parents adore her. She’s part of the family.

After all these years, she’s still beautiful to me — and interesting, too. But I’ve been around a time or two, and I’ve learned you can find beauty just about anywhere.

California, you’re a looker. You’re easy to love. But, even as a native son, I admit, you’re not easy to live in.

A recent poll by the Public Policy Institute of California found that 48% of residents believe the nation’s most populous state is headed in the wrong direction.

Of course, there is still beauty in just about every direction. The weather, vistas and national parks are first class. Given that you can spend the morning on the beach, the afternoon in the mountains and the evening in the desert, it’s no wonder the Golden State is America’s unofficial capital of leisure.

The chatter at local backyard barbecues used to be about weekend plans. Now, it’s often about how expensive it is to live here.

In 2017, the median price of a home in California was more than 2.5 times the median price in the nation as a whole. In the state’s five largest cities, the median home price ranges between $500,000 and $1.5 million. Struggling with the rising cost of housing and child care, one in five residents lives in poverty.

No one said first class was cheap.

Paradise has its problems — fires, floods, drought, homelessness, an anti-business climate, one-party rule, lack of affordable housing, crowded freeways, high cost of living, income disparity, a top state income tax of 12.3% and a $275 billion debt fueled by gold-plated pensions for public employees.

What’s next? Locusts?

We’re also saddled with a Legislature that can’t tackle the real problems because it’s preoccupied with passing laws that prohibit hotels from offering guests shampoo in tiny plastic bottles.

Take-out restaurants, you’re next. Hand over the plastic forks or else.

We’re a long way from the 1930s, when folks from Oklahoma and Missouri optimistically migrated to the Central Valley. They pitched their tents and worked their tails off. Year-round sunshine told them they were right to make the trip. Years later, the Okie from Muskogee, Merle Haggard, promised a warmer climate “if we make it through December … maybe even California.”

Rumors of the state’s demise are wildly exaggerated. California now has the fifth largest economy in the world, behind China, Japan, Germany and the United States. Silicon Valley is printing money, and it doesn’t need President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Hollywood makes hundreds of billions of dollars by spinning yarns out of make-believe. Last year, the tourism industry took in more than $140 billion. And agriculture generated more than $50 billion thanks in large part to those illegal immigrants whom many Californians claim they want to get rid of. Wink, wink.

In the early 1960s, my grandfather — who had been leading my mother and her family of migrant workers between Texas and California — stayed in California for good because they could earn $1 more per hour.

Many years later, I migrated back to Texas to join the editorial board of the Dallas Morning News. State officials would come into our office and brag about how Texas wines rivaled the ones in California, and how the area around Austin was a miniature version of Silicon Valley, and how they were even making movies now in the Lone Star State just like in Hollywood.

Funny. I’ve spent more than three-fourths of my life in California. And I’ve never once heard someone here say they were modeling anything on Texas.

I figure I’ll stick it out.

