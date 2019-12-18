Waldman: Trump gets the accountability he fears

“We need to hold President Donald Trump accountable.”

How many times have you heard that in the last three years? But accountability is a tricky concept. Sometimes it’s clear: You misbehave and you lose your job, or pay a fine, or go to jail. But not always, and Trump’s accountability will almost certainly not arrive in one of those forms.

He may, however, be held accountable in the one way that means the most to him.

Just a few weeks ago, it was common to hear that Trump secretly wanted to be impeached. He craves attention! He thrives on conflict! It’ll get his base worked up! Nobody is saying that anymore, because it was never true.

If you need to know how utterly freaked out Trump is right now, you only have to read the six-page unhinged rant he delivered to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has lost none of her ability to drive him batty. It contained eight exclamation points, the occasional use of all caps (“you have found NOTHING!”), numerous lies and distortions, extensive petulant whining, an accusation that Pelosi (a devout Catholic) is lying when she says she prays for him and, perhaps most revealing, an excoriation of her for acting like an adult and treating this process with the seriousness it deserves:

“Perhaps most insulting of all is your false display of solemnity. You apparently have so little respect for the American People that you expect them to believe that you are approaching this impeachment somberly, reservedly, and reluctantly. No intelligent person believes what you are saying.”

Though the voice is 100% Trump, he didn’t just dictate it in a rage. According to the Washington Post’s reporting:

“Trump worked on the letter for more than a week, revising drafts with policy adviser Stephen Miller and legislative affairs director Eric Ueland. … The president did not want White House lawyers to review it until the final stages, the person said, and some of them warned against including certain passages.”

If this is what they left in, we can only imagine what they took out.

Though any president would be upset by impeachment, Trump’s distress reflects his particular personality and priorities. In a 2014 appearance on “Fox & Friends,” he described how awful it would be for Barack Obama to be impeached — or at least what Trump imagined it would be like.

“He would be a mess,” Trump said. “He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently.”

We’ll never know how Obama would have reacted, but Bill Clinton was famously able to “compartmentalize,” setting aside his anger over impeachment when he had to do his actual job.

Trump shows little such ability, and it’s not surprising given that no president in history has been so utterly obsessed with the minutiae of his public image. Indeed, for Trump that is the first and last measure of success; policy victories have meaning only insofar as they can be used for his own personal aggrandizement.

Therein lies an irony in Trump’s presidency: He’s the most famous person in the world, yet he has less ability to control his public image today than he did 30 years ago when he was calling up reporters pretending to be “John Barron” to tell them about all the beautiful women he was supposedly sleeping with.