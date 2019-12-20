Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
December 20, 2019, 12:07AM
Updated 25 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Stables aren’t housing

EDITOR: I am glad that Sonoma County officials dropped the idea of housing the homeless in converted stables for race horses (“Supervisors postpone decision on homeless,” Wednesday). In 1942, our family was relocated by the government to the Tanforan race track to live in horse stalls. I was 4 years old, but I remember everyone cleaning and cleaning, trying to remove the persistent smell of manure.

Please don’t repeat history.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Casting judgments

EDITOR: Moira Jacobs contends that judging Donald Trump’s morality is “above our pay grades,” yet she has no problem adjudicating Democrats as hate-filled and disrespectful (“A travesty of justice,” Letters, Dec. 7). Interesting.

She also dragged out the tired trope of Democrats “not being able to accept the 2016 election results.” Please. The election was unexpected, but fine, if you assign no impact to the Russian meddling, it is rather Trump’s blatant disregard for his oath of office, the constant pathological lying and the self-enriching emoluments issues that bother Democrats and independents like me.

PAUL KITZEROW

Santa Rosa

Driving people away

EDITOR: Robert McBerty expressed concern over the arid ugliness of the new Courthouse Square (“Downtown struggles,” Letters, Dec. 13). I remember downtown’s history. When my youngest child attended Santa Rosa High in the 1980s and early 1990s, she and her friends would gather at the Santa Rosa Plaza after school to share one cup of coffee and a donut or two. The security guards would shepherd them outside since they weren’t spending much money. They went east to Courthouse Square to be picked up by parents or buses. The merchants regularly played classical music to disperse the teens.

Remember the story of the Pied Piper? When townsfolk refused to pay for driving the rats into the ocean, he began to play his flute until all the children followed him out of town, forever.

Santa Rosa is a city with a history of deliberately trying to send young people away from the center of town. My daughter and her friends are in their mid-40s now. Instead of being in town, they are in San Francisco or Marin County or other states. Here is a classic lesson in how to turn people off. Too bad no one thought that the youngsters sent away might stay away forever.

CECILE LUSBY

Santa Rosa

Trump’s hold on GOP

EDITOR: My question is simple: Why does Donald Trump have a lock on the GOP? Most authoritarian leaders have the military behind them. That doesn’t appear to be the case with Trump. So far, not one Republican has publicly broken from the party line. It can’t be only that they fear for their seats in the House or the Senate, and it can’t only be that they fear his temper. These are grown men and women. As Bob Dylan said: “There’s something happening here, but you don’t know what it is.” Trump is neither a Svengali nor a hypnotist. What’s really going on? I want to know.

DAVID L. REITMAN

Santa Rosa

Causes of immigration

EDITOR: As indicated in a Nov. 29 article, the exodus of Guatemalans to the United States is partly due to U.S. involvement in that country’s politics over many years (“Shadow of the volcano”). This involvement stemmed from fear of communism and the loss of U.S. agricultural and mineral holdings. The most productive lands are retained by the wealthy while indigenous Guatemalans have few resources.

Unfortunately, many Guatemalans continue to struggle for survival due to lack of access to food, jobs, housing, health care and quality education. Aid from the U.S. goes, for the most part, to the military and to the police while much-needed social programs languish.

Nonprofit organizations like ours provide early education programs to disadvantaged children in Guatemala, mostly in the areas hardest hit by poverty. Without the benefit of a preschool, many children fail in the early grades of public school, severely limiting their being able to survive as adults.

The inability to provide for their children is the major factor in the ever-growing flow of migrants to our borders. U.S. foreign policy could learn a lot by observing the remarkable successes achieved by many effective nonprofit organizations working in developing countries.

BILL ENGLISH

Project-Quetzal.org

Santa Rosa

Time to act

EDITOR: Reflecting on this nation born of slavery and genocide, is it a bridge too far to wonder how city council members and county supervisors, over a decade or more, consign several thousand homeless residents to rot on the river, the Joe Rodota Trail or float away in fast-rising water and drown?

Would they wait until late January or next spring before launching another meat grinder of discussion if a daughter, brother, cousin or mother shivered wet under the tarp?

Delay again is enigmatic. What are the impediments to moving now on stabilizing, sanitary sanctioned camps to get Rodota residents off the trail? Is there any chance something will be better in four months, seven months, a year?

Is there an alternative to sanctioned living on unused public parcels? If there is, let us hear it. Don’t hide behind delay or obfuscating verbosity.

BOB HIGHAM

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine