Francis-Fallon: Where the ‘Latino vote’ was born

The debate in Los Angeles on Thursday will be an opportunity for Democratic candidates to speak to a constituency that many see as essential to winning the presidency in 2020: the Latino community. But here is the problem. The country’s largest minority is actually a diverse population with roots in varied places like Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Their political experiences, interests and outlooks have at times conflicted and have challenged leaders who have sought to mobilize these groups as one.

But there is a silver lining: The diversity of Latino America has long encouraged political creativity, which the Democratic Party needs right now. Democratic candidates who are pledging to reform the national economy and at the same time to provide an alternative to the Trump administration’s exclusionary, racialized nationalism might find that those are not necessarily separate propositions. The quest to make the American economy more just and secure for all and the quest for Latino empowerment can reinforce each other in powerful ways.

The city in which Democrats will debate one another Thursday is arguably the birthplace of the “Latino vote.” In August 1960, Los Angeles played host to the Democratic National Convention that nominated John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson to lead the party ticket. Among the handful of Mexican American convention delegates in attendance that summer was L.A. City Councilman Edward Roybal. Eager to shine a spotlight on Mexican Americans and their issues, he and two other delegates proposed what became the “Viva Kennedy” campaign. As historian Ignacio GarcÃ­a has shown, Roybal and a network of activists and elected officials convinced Kennedy that a coordinated Mexican American vote could boost the fortunes of the Democratic Party. Hitting the campaign trail, they highlighted the connections between their constituencies and Kennedy’s concern for the poor and his interest in Latin America.

Viva Kennedy expanded when the coalition brought in Puerto Ricans, who had migrated in large numbers to places like New York, then the largest electoral college state. When Kennedy won both Texas and New York that November, the president-elect had “Latin American” political activists to credit for his victory. Kennedy did little to encourage Mexican Americans and Puerto Ricans to cement their political bonds, however, and the two communities largely returned to their separate political worlds after the election.

Roybal soon joined Kennedy in Washington as a congressman. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1962 with the president’s backing. Over the next three decades, Roybal, a steadfast liberal, worked to convince Mexican Americans and Puerto Ricans that neither party would take their votes seriously unless these two ethnic minorities built an enduring alliance.

While Viva Kennedy lasted just a few months, Roybal tried to forge a permanent national-bloc vote that he called the “Spanish-Speaking Coalition.” He later founded and chaired the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the National Association of Latino Elected Officials and sponsored legislation that extended the Voting Rights Act to people of “Spanish heritage.”

At a time of rising anti-immigrant sentiment, this new national Latino political presence helped crystallize some Americans’ fears that the county was undergoing a Hispanic “invasion.” By the late 1970s, then, the idea of a “Hispanic” or “Latino” vote had become accepted fact. The task was to marshal it.

While most Puerto Ricans and Mexican Americans came from very different places, Roybal worked to unify them around a fusion of culture and class, identifying common traditions and values and associating them with policies that delivered economic security to both groups.