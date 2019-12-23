Skelton: Clock-changing? Don’t change it

You still want daylight saving time year-round? California voters answered an emphatic “yes” last year. Well, look outside these chilly mornings about 7 o’clock.

It’s practically still dark over much of California, especially in the north. But that’s fine. It’s winter solstice time. It’s what we’re used to.

But what if we did have our way, and it really was daylight saving time? It would be 8 a.m. and barely light in Southern California and still gloomily dark in San Francisco and Sacramento.

That’s uncivilized and dangerous.

Little kids would have waited for buses or walked to elementary school in the pitch black with flashlights, shivering. Many of their parents would be driving to work before sunup.

OK, everyone would get an extra hour of sunlight in the early evening. It wouldn’t get dark until around 6.

So what? It’s cold outside, maybe even rainy. This isn’t a balmy summer evening. The pool doesn’t beckon. There’s little appetite for barbecuing. Maybe golf fanatics could get in an extra three holes — but morning tee times would be harder to get.

These days, with standard time, the sun is rising at 7:25 a.m. in Santa Rosa and setting at 4:55 p.m. Add one hour to those times under daylight saving and the sun rises about 8:30 a.m.

And what’s with this “saving” nonsense? No law can change Earth’s rotation around the sun. We’ll get the same amount of daylight no matter how we set our clocks. The only question is whether we want more at the start of the day or toward the end.

The way I see it, the sun is for warm months. It’s fine to extend daylight into the gentle summer evenings. We can savor the outdoors. But when it’s cold and drizzly, provide me more morning light to get the day started.

That’s why they call it “summertime” and “wintertime” besides DST and PST.

But I was overwhelmingly outvoted last year.

Proposition 7, which paved the way for eventual year-round daylight saving time, passed by a landslide margin, roughly 60% to 40%. It carried 51 of 58 counties.

Six of the seven counties that voted against the measure were in the San Joaquin Valley farm belt. Farmers apparently don’t like milking cows and gathering eggs in the dark. The seventh county was Del Norte in the far northwest, where there’s lots of commercial fishing and logging.

The bill placing Proposition 7 on the ballot was passed lopsidedly by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, who enjoyed his usual fun with Latin in a signing message. “Fiat lux,” Brown wrote, meaning, “Let there be light.”

But not until 8 a.m. in winter.

The measure’s author, Assemblyman Kansen Chu, D-San Jose, said his main goal was to eliminate the nuisance of having to change clocks twice a year. He wanted to adopt either daylight saving or standard time permanently and didn’t care which. But he also said people seemed to prefer daylight saving.

So the ballot measure encouraged the Legislature to adopt daylight saving all year. That would require a two-thirds majority vote. This doesn’t seem to be a major problem. But there’s trouble in Washington.